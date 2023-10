Exhibits/Galleries

Oct. 12

“Embodying Softness/Excavating Delight”: Jackie Milad and Libby Paloma, 6 p.m. opening reception, exhibiting through Dec. 9, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. Free. usm.maine.edu/gallery

Film

Oct. 12

“Gigi and Nate” (2022): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Oct. 14

“Elemental” (2023): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Oct. 17

“The Invisible Man” (1933): 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Oct. 19

“Legally Blonde” (2001): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Oct. 21

“ParaNorman” (2012): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Music

Oct. 12

Aaron Nadeau: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Oct. 13

Mike Preston and Kim Curry: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Cowboy Angels: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Northern Groove: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 14

Bridget Convey, Lynn Vartan: 2 p.m. masterclass, 7:30 p.m. performance, Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. $15, $10 seniors. usm.maine.edu/music

Peter Gallway and the Real Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Nick Bosse and the Northern Roots: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 15

TJ Swan: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Annual Outdoor Band Concert: 1 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free. usm.maine.edu/music

Oct. 18

Unfinished Blues Band: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Mischief Mile: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 19

Annie Clark: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Oct. 20

Yellow Sun Wreckers: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Larry Williams Band: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 21

Roundabout Band, Motor Booty Affair: 6 p.m., Music in Main, 144 Main St., Bridgton. Free. musiconmainbridgton.com

JC and the Aces: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Neon Rodeo: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 22

Henry Lowery: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

The Bradley Jazz Collective: 7:30 p.m., Hayloft at Dragonfly Barn, 95 Sanborns Grove Road, Bridgton. $25. hayloftatdragonfly.com

Theater

Through Oct. 22

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $25, $23 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

