Musician featured speaker

at annual BHHS meeting

The Buxton-Hollis Historical Society will conduct its annual meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 21 at its office at 100 Main St., Buxton.

Musician and singer Katherine Rhoda will present a program about vintage music instruments, such as the marxophone, along with piano, violin and guitar. Rhoda grew up in Milo with church music, according to her website.

The historical society’s museum and office is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays. Its holiday open house is set for Dec. 2.

For more information, call the historical society at 929-1684.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: