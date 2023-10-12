Middle school celebrating 20th anniversary

Gorham Middle School is observing its 20th anniversary this year.

It will throw a party 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the school, 106 Weeks Road, and the public is invited to help the school district celebrate.

“We will have a band, games, food trucks and some guest speakers,” said Nicole Pratt, school administrative assistant.

The school opened in 2003, replacing the former Shaw Junior High School that afterwards was transformed into the Gorham Municipal Center.

Autumn Fest at Hamblen Farm

The Hamblen Farm will host its annual Autumn Fest at The Hop Yard from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. The festival includes fresh hop beers, food trucks, pumpkin picking, music, a blacksmith demonstration, cider and doughnuts.

A portion of proceeds will benefit the Greater Portland chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association. Email info@thehopyard.com for more information. The farm is located at 26 Hamblen Drive.

Gorham awarded state climate change grant

The town has received a $50,000 state grant to fund a project in its climate change action plan.

The project includes an upgrade of storm water infrastructure at the municipal center parking lot to improve water quality, maintain building and parking infrastructure to key town services, ensure continued storm water runoff control during future flooding events and provide educational opportunities.

“The project will install a … biofiltration system that fits as a low-impact design standard best management practice,” the town wrote in a post on its website. “This method utilizes natural systems to remove pollutants and provide water quality control in an urban environment to minimize impact to development.”

Citizen Police Academy registration is open

Applications are open for Gorham Police Department’s seventh annual Citizen Police Academy, an educational series to familiarize residents with the criminal justice system.

Eight free 2½-hour classes will be held Wednesday evenings at the Gorham Public Safety Building at 270 Main St. The start date has yet to be announced.

Those applying are required to be at least age 18 and residents of Cumberland County without misdemeanor arrests in the past five years or any felony arrests. Applicants must agree to a basic background check.

Topics will include how traffic stops are conducted and how 911 calls are handled. Participants will also see a K-9 unit in action.

To apply, go to the Community Programs tab at gorham-me.org/police-department. For more information, call Sgt. Ted Hatch at 222-1681.

South Street parking, safety upgrade

The town announced Oct. 5 that work will be underway in the coming weeks to improve parking and pedestrian safety on South Street.

Projects will include re-marking parking spots for parallel and angled parking; several pedestrian safety bump-outs, including one at Baxter Memorial Library; a new crosswalk at Running Springs Road; and intersection improvements at Weeks Road and South Street.

For more information, call Town Engineer Chuck Norton at 222-4961.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Oct. 10, 1973, that Lena Day of Lincoln Street, who was hospitalized with a broken hip, was a patient at a nursing home in Portland.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Oct. 5 that the U.S. public debt was $33,513,382,512,663.51.

