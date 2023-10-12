Bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 14, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Beans, coleslaw, red hot dogs, American chop suey, bread, pies and beverages. $10, $5 children. Call 854-9157 to order takeout.

Senior meals – Wednesday, Oct. 18, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Social time at 11:30 a.m. $4 suggested donation.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Oct. 18, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.

Harvest supper – Saturday, Oct. 21, 4:30-6 p.m., Westbrook Eagles, 89 Saco St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Westbrook Eagles Auxiliary 2977. Ham, potatoes, carrots, onions, cabbage, beets, squash, rolls and homemade desserts. $12. Takeout available.

Lions harvest supper – Saturday, Oct. 21, 4:30-6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 62, 17 Dunn St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Westbrook Lions Club. Ham, potatoes, carrots, turnips and dessert. $12, $5 children.

Spooktacular Saturday – Saturday, Oct. 28, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church UCC, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Baked beans, hot dogs, casseroles, salads and homemade desserts. $10, $5 ages 8 and under. Costumes welcome.

