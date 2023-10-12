Musician to entertain seniors
Musician Tom Dyhrberg will entertain when Westbrook Senior Citizens meet at noon Monday, Oct. 16, for a meatloaf dinner at the Westbrook Community Center.
To reserve a meal, contact Sharon Darche at 415-8092.
The group meets at noon on the first and third Monday of each month. Snacks are provided on the first monthly meeting and a catered meal on the third Monday.
50 years ago
The American Journal reported on Oct. 10, 1973, that the Westbrook Eagles Auxiliary was to host a dinner for the top auxiliary officer in the nation, Grand Madam President Vera Dailey of Illinois.
