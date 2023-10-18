Gorham residents told the Planning Board Monday they are concerned about traffic and construction vehicles traveling on the existing narrow streets and parking and children’s safety issues that could result from a proposed 391-unit housing development near Gorham village.

Developers Kendrick Ballantyne and Vincent Maietta of KV Enterprises are proposing 96 single-family homes and 295 residences in 12 buildings to be built in phases off Robie Street. The Planning Board held a workshop Monday for public input as it considers allowances for the build-out pace of the project, which does not completely comply with current allowance in the town’s growth ordinance.

But the project itself was what neighbors wanted to talk about.

“Hell no, we won’t grow,” Ted Adams of South Street capped his comments Monday after stepping away from the public podium.

Amid a flurry of opposition to the project, Denis Gale of Huston Road stuck up for Ballantyne, a Gorham High School graduate.

“Give the guy a chance,” Gale said.

The Town Council sent the Planning Board a proposed contract zone for the development, which includes the build-out pace, and asked for its recommendation. Planners will hold another public hearing before sending its recommendation to the council.

Under the proposed contract zone the council forwarded to planners, the 96 single-family homes would be built in three phases, according to Shawn Frank of Sebago Technics, the engineering firm representing KV. The developers have applied to build 43 of those homes under existing standards, Community Development Director Tom Poirier said. The other phases would be capped at constructing 15 homes per year.

The 12 multi-unit buildings would be built in four phases with no more than one in a 24-month period. One phase would be earmarked for units for ages 55 and older.

The 133-acre site is in a growth area with urban residential and suburban residential zoning and is identified as a growth area in the town’s comprehensive plan. It’s near the Village Elementary School, municipal center and within walking distance of village shops. Developers say 51 acres of the site would remain open space.

The project would be accessed by Robie Street and Bramblewood Lane, both of which connect with South Street (Route 114).

Jack O’Brien of South Street said its intersection with Robie Street is busy now and drivers use it as a shortcut to Main Street. Vehicles speed around that corner, O’Brien said.

A possible outlet onto New Portland Road could be added through White Birch Lane.

Tina Ruel of Joseph Drive worries about clear-cutting trees to make way for the project. “It breaks my heart,” she said.

Ken Curtis of South Street, a 52-year resident, asked for a town moratorium to halt the project.

Many of the residents received applause after speaking.

Planning Board member Bill Benson said he wondered how the number of homes would impact the character of the neighborhoods and how traffic concerns would be met.

Once the Town Council gives final approval to a contract zone, each phase of the development will require Planning Board approval.

