Callaghan guest speaker at democratic committee meeting

Former TV journalist Pat Callaghan next week will “share stories, the insights of a seasoned reporter and a behind-the-scenes look at television news” at a meeting of the Hollis-Buxton Democratic Committee.

”During his career, he covered seven Maine governors, interviewed four sitting U.S. presidents and traveled to Northern Ireland with Sen. George Mitchell in the wake of the historic Good Friday Peace Agreement,” the committee wrote in a press release.

Callaghan spent more than four decades with News Center Maine in Bangor and Portland.

Attendees will be able to ask questions after the free talk, which begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Buxton Town Hall.

SAD 6 budget committee accepting applications

SAD 6 is now accepting Budget Advisory Committee applications for the 2023-24 school year. The application form is available on the district’s website at bonnyeagle.org.

Completed applications should be turned into the superintendent’s office by 4 p.m. Nov. 2 or emailed to Sandy Cormier at scormier@bonnyeagle.org.

Absentee voting

Residents can request absentee ballots for the Nov. 7 election online, by phone or in-person until 4:30 p.m. Nov. 2, after which a special circumstances absentee ballot request is required.

When ordering a ballot by mail, allow time for delivery time for both arrival and return postage. Ballots must be returned to the Clerk’s Office no later than 8 p.m. Nov. 7.

Call the Buxton Town Hall at 929-6171 or go to maine.gov to order a ballot, or mail a request to Buxton Town Clerk, 185 Portland Road, Buxton, ME 04093.

In-person voting will take place at Town Hall from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

