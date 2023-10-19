L.L. Bean and the climate crisis

We are in the midst of a climate emergency. To deal with this emergency it has been said that we need a WWII-scale mobilization on all levels from the local to the international. On the local level here in my hometown of Freeport, a group of us are encouraging L.L. Bean, with its reputation for being a good steward of the environment, to become a leader in this effort.

L.L. Bean, with its good reputation, could enlist other large retailers such as Costco into a Coalition of Concerned Corporate Citizens. This coalition, with its combined economic influence, could then encourage Citibank, which services their credit cards, to stop financing new fossil fuel infrastructure.

If we are to avoid climate chaos, all new fossil fuel infrastructure and exploration must stop now. This is a recent warning from The International Energy Agency and The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. To avoid this predicted climate chaos, we must all come together with the goal of creating a healthy, sustainable, fair and equitable future for coming generations. We are all in this together.

William Rixon,

Freeport

Sarvinas for school board

My friend and teacher Annalyse Sarvinas seeks election to the MSAD 75 School Board to serve our Topsham community. She is insightful, caring and confident which makes her a valuable decision-maker. Annalyse listens to others and makes sure their thoughts are respected.



Annalyse’s help this summer tutoring my daughter showed me how well she understands the critical nature of early childhood education. “The best gift for all children is a book”, she said. Annalyse knows teachers require support from the school board. She will work to maintain secure and consistent classrooms. Her experience in public schools allows her to appreciate a diverse student body that needs equitable access to opportunities to best serve our future.



I have lived in Topsham for over 30 years and there is no doubt I am voting for Annalyse Sarvinas. Please join me in voting for Annalyse to serve on the MSAD 75 School Board.

Leah Marks,

Topsham

Benoit for Freeport council

Joanna Benoit’s experience in enhancing the economic impact of agricultural and environmental assets as a project director for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, as well as her master’s degree in policy planning and management, are key strengths needed in our municipal government at this critical moment. Please join me in voting for Joanna Benoit as the at-large Councilor for the Freeport Town Council on Nov. 7.

Mason Morfit,

Freeport

Kudos for comprehensive planning

I was very impressed with the public hearing on the Bath Comprehensive Plan. There was a large turnout and everyone was respectful. Only two attendees decided to speak at the hearing. The director of Bath Housing was applauded after she praised the Planning Department for the job they have done on the plan. The next speaker brought up a very good point that work needs to be done on the signage of the commercial corridor you drive through when approaching Bath from the South because it gives a very poor impression of Bath. The plan was approved by the Board and forwarded to the City Council for approval.

Douglas Robb,

Bath

Yes on Question 3

We have to stop. We have to reject the status quo. When will we say enough is enough and as the citizens of this state, wake up, and put an end to the foreign milking where others take the cream. Utilities are a natural monopoly, the safest business one could ever involve themselves in. So safe in fact that the investor-owned utilities in our state have attracted ownership from the City of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, the Qatar Investment Authority, and the Central Bank of Norway; all state and government owned entities.



While we pay our bills every month, these foreign governments have in us, the perfect business. They are guaranteed a profit every year. I can’t blame them for getting involved in our utilities, it’s the wisest financial decision anyone could ever make. But, when you hear the ads that say the ‘government’ and ‘politicians’ shouldn’t be running our power companies, try and remember, they already are.



Are we going to be convinced that politicians thousands of miles away are running the power companies better than we can? Are we really that foolish? Every month the profits that we export go and fund foreign governments all over the world, primarily in countries that are rich in oil, that are here to diversify their portfolio.



When Brenda in Brewer pays her Versant bill, she’s helping with the city’s expenses and helping to keep taxes low, only problem is that city isn’t Brewer it’s Calgary. When Tom in Norway, Maine pays his CMP bill he’s helping fund a public bus drivers pension in the Kingdom of Norway, far across the Atlantic.



And then there’s Qatar, an authoritarian absolute monarchy with a record so checkered we would need another page. Search Qatar’s record on human rights, women’s rights, their financial support of Hamas and many other terrorist organizations, and ask yourself: Is this what I want to support? Well right now you already are, to the tune of millions of dollars per year. Let’s keep our money in this state, in this country.



When I go to sleep at night, I sleep like a rock. I already voted Yes on 3, and you should too.



Ira Hayes,

Jefferson

