Free community dinner – Saturday, Oct. 21, 4:30-6 p.m., FBC Westbrook, 733 Main St., Westbrook. Sponsored by the Open Door Kitchen.

Lions harvest supper – Saturday, Oct. 21, 4:30-6:30 p.m., American Legion Post 62, 17 Dunn St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Westbrook Lions Club. Ham, potatoes, carrots, turnips and dessert. $12, $5 children.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Oct. 25, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.

Senior meals – Wednesday, Oct. 25, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Social time at 11:30 a.m. $4 suggested donation.

Spooktacular Saturday – Saturday, Oct. 28, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church UCC, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Baked beans, hot dogs, casseroles, salads and homemade desserts. $10, $5 ages 8 and under. Costumes welcome.

Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation, $5 children, $20 family. Takeout options.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: