The four candidates for the Gorham School Committee are running unopposed on the ballot in the municipal election next month.

The three candidates for three-year terms on the seven-member board are current Chair Sarah Perkins, Mia Desanctis, and Michelle Littlefield. Nicole Yeo-Fisher is the sole candidate to fill a vacancy for a one-year term left when Darryl Wright relocated to another community last spring.

The three expiring terms are those of James Brockman, Nicole Hudson and Perkins.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 7. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ward 1-1 votes at Gorham Middle School, 106 Weeks Road; Ward 1-2, Great Falls Elementary School, 73 Justice Way; and Ward 2, Shaw Gym, Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St.

