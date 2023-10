Books/Authors

Oct. 26

Philip C. Baker author talk: “Hunger Hill,” 6 p.m., Baxter Memorial Library, 71 South St., Gorham. baxterlibrary.org

Nov. 1

Melanie Brooks author talk: “A Hard Silence,” 6 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Exhibits/Galleries

Through Dec. 9

“Embodying Softness/Excavating Delight”: Jackie Milad and Libby Paloma, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. usm.maine.edu/gallery

Film

Oct. 26

“Fly Like a Girl” (2019): 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Oct. 28

“Hocus Pocus” (1993): Rated PG, 1 p.m., Gray Public Library, 5 Hancock St., Gray. graypubliclibrary.com

Nov. 1

“The Soloist” (2009): Rated PG-13, 1 p.m., Windham Public Library, 217 Windham Center Road, Windham. windham.lib.me.us

Music

Oct. 26

Brad Hooper: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Jimmy Macisso Band: 7 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Oct. 27

The Renovators: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $10. lennyspub.com

Juke Joint Devils: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Stravinsky Octet for Winds: 7:30 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. $10-$15. usm.maine.edu/music

13Black: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 28

Creedence Clearwater Rival tribute: 5:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. $20. 21-plus. thefrogandturtle.com

Toni Lynn Washington: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $20. lennyspub.com

Haunted Hawthorne House Halloween Party: 7-9 p.m., Nathaniel Hawthorne’s Boyhood Home, 40 Hawthorne Road, Raymond. Free. hawthorneassoc.com

13Black: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Oct. 29

Toby McAllister: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Gabe Rice: Faculty concert series, 2 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free. usm.maine.edu/music

Nov. 1

Darrel Morrow: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

Nobody to Blame: Chris Stapleton tribute, 7 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. $10-$30. 21-plus. erikschurch.com

Nov. 2

43 Degrees North: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. lennyspub.com

David Good, Jeff Willis: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Nov. 3

Continental Shakedown: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Jacques, Haines and Perkins: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

Nov. 4

“Boo!” musical theater songs: 2 p.m., Corthell Hall, USM campus, 13 University Way, Gorham. Free. usm.maine.edu/music

Travis James Humphrey: 6:30 p.m., Lenny’s Pub, 1274 Bridgton Road, Westbrook. $5. lennyspub.com

Anthony Latini and Stiles: 7:30 p.m., The Frog and Turtle, 3 Vallee Square, Westbrook. thefrogandturtle.com

American Ride: 8 p.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Nov. 5

American Ride: 11 a.m., Erik’s Church, 824 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. erikschurch.com

Theater

Oct. 27-Nov. 4

“Outside Mullingar”: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15. 16-plus. sacorivertheatre.org

Oct. 27-Nov. 5

“A Winter’s Tale”: 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. Nov. 1 and 3, Russell Hall, USM campus, 24 University Way, Gorham. $18, $12 seniors, $8 students. usm.maine.edu/theatre

Oct. 29

Halloween Cabaret Party: 5:30 p.m. kids hour, 7:30-10 p.m. adults, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $15, $10 children. schoolhousearts.org

Nov. 3-5

“Annie”: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $15, $13 students and seniors. schoolhousearts.org

filed under: