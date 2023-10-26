Snowmobile registration

Snowmobile registrations are available at Buxton Town Hall or online through the Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Department at maine.gov/ifw.

A bill of sale is required and registration costs $55 plus an agent’s fee. For more for more information, call 929-8455.

Wreaths for veterans

The South Buxton Cemetery Association will have a Wreaths Across America observance Dec. 16 at the cemetery on River Road, laying wreaths on veterans’ graves.

The local ceremony is in partnership with the annual event at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Wreaths are $17 each. To sponsor one or volunteer to lay wreaths, call 929-4773 or go to wreathsacrossamerica.org.

