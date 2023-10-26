Final comments on Robie Park

The Robie Park Steering Committee will hear public comment from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, in the town council chambers in the municipal center.

The committee is wrapping up its master plan process and this meeting represents the public’s final opportunity to provide comments.

Three potential plans for the park can be viewed by going to gorham-me.org along with a survey.

For more information or to provide comments prior to the meeting, contact Grace McNeill of Aceto Landscape Architects by emailing gm@acetola.com.

Moody’s annual Track-n-Treat

The free trick-or-treat event at Raceway Drive, “Track-n-Treat,” hosted by Moody’s Collision Centers, will be on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The annual event features race cars, vintage cars and other vehicles along with trick-or-treating for children. Race car team members expected to attend include Dan McKeage Jr. of Gorham, Jason Kennedy of Standish, Corey Bubar of Windham and Bubba Pelton of Scarborough. Kids can also take a free ride on a tram brought by SOS Towing & Recovery.

The former Narragansett street race track will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event originated at the former Beech Ridge Motor Speedway in Scarborough, according to event organizer Dan Walker.

Trunk-or-treat around town

There will be multiple opportunities to go trunk-or-treating around Gorham the weekend before Halloween and on the day itself. On Sunday, Oct. 29, Grace Bible Church at 74 Deering Road will host from 1 to 3 p.m., or go to Gorham Middle School from 4 to 6 p.m.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 4:30 to 7 p.m., go to Galilee Church at 317 Main St., or Baxter Memorial Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Oct. 24, 1973, that Susan Deering, daughter of George Deering of Douglas Street, celebrated her eighth birthday.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Oct. 19 that the U.S. public debt was $33,626,943,979,485.12.

