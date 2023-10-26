Yes on Question 2
As a resident of Maine, having lived in the Bath area for over 46 years, I am asking my neighbors to vote “Yes” on Question 2.
Question 2 on this year’s ballot, is to “protect Maine elections” from interference by foreign governments and their entities. It is a lesser known question of the eight questions on our ballots! Let’s have Maine elections in the hands of the Maine people.Volunteering, I have collected signatures on many ballots questions. This initiative was a “no brainer” for most voters, to sign. A common response was “Isn’t it already illegal for foreign governments to tell us how to vote?”
Question 2 is about closing a loophole in election laws that allows foreign governments, their entities (corporations), to tell us how to vote in peoples’ referendums, through their use of contributions/communications. The Federal Elections Commission states that the only way we can close this loophole is to pass a state law to ban the practice.I testified in support of Protect Maine Elections in a joint standing committee, in the state legislature, this past session. It did pass, it received very strong bi-partisan support, over 80,000 Mainers, signed the initial referendum petition and polling shows that over 80% of Maine people support banning foreign intervention. There is an additional part of Question 2. It calls for asking our Maine Federal legislators to support an anti-corruption amendment to US Constitution — ending Citizen’s United! That will be another work in progress for the future.
Susan Lubner,
Bath
Bath-Brunswick Chamber wrong on Question 2
The Bath-Brunswick Chamber of Commerce has been a strong advocate for small businesses and working families in Maine. Its recent stand, linking together two critical ballot questions — Question 2, protecting Maine elections and Question 3, establishing a statewide consumer owned utility company — is misguided and a disservice to those they profess to support.Each ballot question should be considered on its own merits. Republicans, Democrats, Independents, conservative as well as progressive advocacy groups, and over 82% of Maine voters (including 83% of Democrats, 91% of Republicans, and 82% Independents) all support Question 2. What are the merits of Question 2? Decreased overall spending on elections, decreased interference in local and state issues by national and international entities, decreased haranguing by big money advertising, increased state and local control, increased civic engagement and trust in democracy. Question 2 is not about Pine Tree Power. Question 2 is about the future of Maine citizens having a stronger, more independent, more state-affirming voice in their own initiatives. Please do not link Questions 2 and 3 at the ballot box in November. Vote yes on 2 because it stands alone as the right thing to do for democracy in Maine.
Betsy Williams,
Brunswick
Back and forth on Pine Tree Power
Brunswick
Jamie Ecker for at-large Brunswick Town Council seatWe are thrilled to endorse Jamie Ecker’s candidacy for the at-large seat being vacated by Dan Ankeles on Brunswick’s Town Council. Jamie has been serving our community for as long as he and his family have lived here – nearly 30 years. Currently, he chairs Brunswick’s Sustainability Committee. Jamie is hard working, thoughtful, and open minded – and he does his homework. He is committed to exercising fiscal restraint, supporting our schools, and supporting sustainability. Please join us in voting for Jamie so we can bring his skills, experience, and commitment to our community to the Town Council. Anne and Martin Hayden, Brunswick
Benoit for Freeport Council
Shortly after we were introduced by a mutual friend in Portland, Joanna Benoit and I realized that we had both recently settled in Freeport and were eager to find community in this new space. We bonded over our love for our dogs, blueberry and Pushkin, and soon became fast friends.As a woman of color, moving to Freeport had brought mixed emotions for me as I realized not many people who live here look like me. Joanna and I have had thoughtful conversations about what it means to live in an inclusive community and how to make sure all feel welcome. I believe Joanna understands the intersectionality of critical issues such as diversity, affordable housing, and employment opportunities, and will challenge the status quo on the Freeport Town Council with a fresh perspective. I urge you to vote for Joanna Benoit for the at-large Council position on the Freeport Town Council on Nov. 7.
Macy Galvan,
Freeport
Freeport
Bowdoin College President Zaki off to poor startOn Oct. 19, 12 days following the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, newly installed Bowdoin College President Safa Zaki issued a mass email to the Bowdoin College community explaining the lack of an institutional statement on the matter.
As noted in a Bowdoin Orient student newspaper article, Zaki “declined to give a specific position on the issue, sharing her belief that statements do not always have their intended helpful effect and that they are often divisive, static and unproductive.”With respect to President Zaki, this is a blatantly transparent attempt at walking an unwalkable line as the failure to make a statement is a statement in and of itself. All she had to do was say Bowdoin College condemns terrorism and the inhumane treatment of every human being regardless of their nationality, religion, race, gender, etc. Instead, she tries to pander to her audience by saying nothing and in doing so says plenty while reflecting a complete absence of leadership. This was a needless self-inflicted wound and a black eye for Bowdoin College.
Shaun Hogan,
Brunswick
