As a resident of Maine, having lived in the Bath area for over 46 years, I am asking my neighbors to vote “Yes” on Question 2.

Question 2 on this year’s ballot, is to “protect Maine elections” from interference by foreign governments and their entities. It is a lesser known question of the eight questions on our ballots! Let’s have Maine elections in the hands of the Maine people.



Volunteering, I have collected signatures on many ballots questions. This initiative was a “no brainer” for most voters, to sign. A common response was “Isn’t it already illegal for foreign governments to tell us how to vote?”

Question 2 is about closing a loophole in election laws that allows foreign governments, their entities (corporations), to tell us how to vote in peoples’ referendums, through their use of contributions/communications. The Federal Elections Commission states that the only way we can close this loophole is to pass a state law to ban the practice.



I testified in support of Protect Maine Elections in a joint standing committee, in the state legislature, this past session. It did pass, it received very strong bi-partisan support, over 80,000 Mainers, signed the initial referendum petition and polling shows that over 80% of Maine people support banning foreign intervention.



There is an additional part of Question 2. It calls for asking our Maine Federal legislators to support an anti-corruption amendment to US Constitution — ending Citizen’s United! That will be another work in progress for the future.

Susan Lubner,

Bath

Bath-Brunswick Chamber wrong on Question 2

The Bath-Brunswick Chamber of Commerce has been a strong advocate for small businesses and working families in Maine. Its recent stand, linking together two critical ballot questions — Question 2, protecting Maine elections and Question 3, establishing a statewide consumer owned utility company — is misguided and a disservice to those they profess to support.



Each ballot question should be considered on its own merits. Republicans, Democrats, Independents, conservative as well as progressive advocacy groups, and over 82% of Maine voters (including 83% of Democrats, 91% of Republicans, and 82% Independents) all support Question 2. What are the merits of Question 2? Decreased overall spending on elections, decreased interference in local and state issues by national and international entities, decreased haranguing by big money advertising, increased state and local control, increased civic engagement and trust in democracy.



Question 2 is not about Pine Tree Power. Question 2 is about the future of Maine citizens having a stronger, more independent, more state-affirming voice in their own initiatives. Please do not link Questions 2 and 3 at the ballot box in November. Vote yes on 2 because it stands alone as the right thing to do for democracy in Maine.

Betsy Williams,

Brunswick

Back and forth on Pine Tree Power

I have been swinging back and forth on Question 3. My concern with the financial issues had initially had me voting “No.”

Then I started receiving a barrage of anti-Question 3 mailings that were full of half truths (politicians in charge, comparison to Long Island’s consumer-owned utility when Pine Tree is a unique situation, inferring that Pine Tree is not environmentally friendly, etc).

My anger at the volume and tenor of these mailings had me moving toward a “Yes” vote. Perhaps if the lobby for a no vote would focus on the accomplishments and future plans of CMP, I might overcome that anger and return to voting objectively.

The recent forum hosted by Bowdoin college was most helpful in clarifying both sides of this issue (bowdoin.edu/talks/recordings/index.html ).

Michael Hudson,

Brunswick

Jamie Ecker for at-large Brunswick Town Council seat



We are thrilled to endorse Jamie Ecker’s candidacy for the at-large seat being vacated by Dan Ankeles on Brunswick’s Town Council. Jamie has been serving our community for as long as he and his family have lived here – nearly 30 years. Currently, he chairs Brunswick’s Sustainability Committee.



Jamie is hard working, thoughtful, and open minded – and he does his homework. He is committed to exercising fiscal restraint, supporting our schools, and supporting sustainability.



Please join us in voting for Jamie so we can bring his skills, experience, and commitment to our community to the Town Council.



Anne and Martin Hayden,

Brunswick

Benoit for Freeport Council

Shortly after we were introduced by a mutual friend in Portland, Joanna Benoit and I realized that we had both recently settled in Freeport and were eager to find community in this new space. We bonded over our love for our dogs, blueberry and Pushkin, and soon became fast friends.



As a woman of color, moving to Freeport had brought mixed emotions for me as I realized not many people who live here look like me. Joanna and I have had thoughtful conversations about what it means to live in an inclusive community and how to make sure all feel welcome. I believe Joanna understands the intersectionality of critical issues such as diversity, affordable housing, and employment opportunities, and will challenge the status quo on the Freeport Town Council with a fresh perspective.



I urge you to vote for Joanna Benoit for the at-large Council position on the Freeport Town Council on Nov. 7.

Macy Galvan,

Freeport

I am writing to share my enthusiasm for the candidacy of Joanna Benoit, who is running for an At Large position on Freeport’s Town Council. Joanna has impressive credentials, having worked for ten years in positions supporting local communities and businesses. Joanna loves Maine’s outdoor opportunities and has a strong commitment to protect our natural resources and promote sustainable agriculture. She will be a powerful voice supporting our environment and climate change initiatives. Most importantly, Joanna is an enthusiastic, hardworking, and empathetic candidate who works well collaboratively. She is a careful listener who cares deeply about her state and community. Please give Joanna Benoit your vote on Nov. 7. Katherine Heye, Freeport

I am a resident of Freeport writing in support of Joanna Benoit for at-large town councilor.



As Freeport faces economic and demographic change, we are fortunate to have a thoughtful candidate like Joanna, a leader who can balance the many needs of our town while maintaining the spirit that makes Freeport so special.



To Joanna, renewing Freeport’s downtown, fostering economic growth, providing excellent municipal services, increasing affordable housing stock and implementing climate change resiliency goals are opportunities to strengthen the fabric of our town. If elected, her ability to think strategically while breaking down complex systems and processes will be a great asset to our town council. Also invaluable will be her experience managing large budgets and working with multiple stakeholder groups to achieve complex goals.



Please join me on Nov. 7 in voting for Joanna Benoit for town councilor-at-large. Valy Steverlynck,

Freeport

Bowdoin College President Zaki off to poor start



On Oct. 19, 12 days following the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel, newly installed Bowdoin College President Safa Zaki issued a mass email to the Bowdoin College community explaining the lack of an institutional statement on the matter.

As noted in a Bowdoin Orient student newspaper article, Zaki “declined to give a specific position on the issue, sharing her belief that statements do not always have their intended helpful effect and that they are often divisive, static and unproductive.”



With respect to President Zaki, this is a blatantly transparent attempt at walking an unwalkable line as the failure to make a statement is a statement in and of itself. All she had to do was say Bowdoin College condemns terrorism and the inhumane treatment of every human being regardless of their nationality, religion, race, gender, etc. Instead, she tries to pander to her audience by saying nothing and in doing so says plenty while reflecting a complete absence of leadership. This was a needless self-inflicted wound and a black eye for Bowdoin College.

Shaun Hogan,

Brunswick

