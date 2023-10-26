Christmas fair and bake sale – Saturday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Longfellow Place, 80 Longfellow St., Westbrook. Crafts, new and used items, baked goods, raffles, white elephant table. Coffee and donuts at 10:30 a.m., lunch with hot dogs and chili at 11.

Church craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Grace Bible Church, 74 Deering Road, Gorham.

Fifth annual holiday craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Windham Christian Academy, 1051 Roosevelt Trail, Windham.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: