Spooktacular Saturday – Saturday, Oct. 28, 4:30-6 p.m., Casco Village Church UCC, 941 Meadow Road, Casco. Baked beans, hotdogs, casseroles, salads and homemade desserts. $10, $5, ages 8 and under. Costumes welcome.

Haddock Supper Buffet – Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, 197 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. $10 suggested donation, $5 children, $20 family. Takeout options.

Senior meals – Wednesday, Nov. 1, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Social time at 11:30 a.m. $4 suggested donation.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Nov. 1, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.

Bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 4, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, casseroles, biscuits and butter, punch and coffee. $12, $6 ages 5-11, free under age 5.

