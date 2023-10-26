Halloween on Main Street on Friday

The Westbrook-Gorham Community Chamber’s annual Halloween on Main Street returns Friday, Oct. 27, after a hiatus during the pandemic.

The children’s parade of costumes will begin at 5 p.m. and the costume contest at 5:30. Downtown businesses and local groups along Main Street will offer trick-or-treat goodies between 4:30 and 6 p.m.

Veterans services discussion reminder

Westbrook Veteran Services will discuss the resources available for the city’s veterans and their family members at the Westbrook Historical Society’s historic meeting Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 1:30 p.m. The historical society is located at 426 Bridge St.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Oct. 24, 1973, that Ward 2 Alderman Louis Blanchette gave the city the 1932 Mack ladder truck he bought in 1964 when it was retired. As a symbol of the gift, he presented in a ceremony the truck’s siren to Fire Chief James Rulman.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: