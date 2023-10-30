Past time for action on gun violence

June 7, 2022, I stood in front of my fellow students, teachers, lawmakers and the eyes of the public pleading for lawmakers to take what I was saying seriously — gun control. I was in the eighth grade then and reacting to the tragedy of Uvalde. Now, I’m a sophomore in high school reflecting and reacting to tragedies in my very own community, the same thing I and 100 other kids were pleading we were scared of over a year ago.

As a member of the community, it’s heartbreaking to see this unravel, but as an advocate for our community, I’m met with rage. My own words have been repeating in my head, as the same concerns I was voicing so long ago become as real as ever, hitting me where it hurts most, my own home.

One year ago, I said, and I quote, “I find myself asking lawmakers exactly how many more tears? How much more blood? How many more bodies will it take for change?”

Frustration in me boils over when I’m still here asking the same questions. The places that were affected were where family and friends were out having a good time now, they are places where tragedy struck. I’ve said it many times before and I will keep saying it until I finally don’t have to anymore, thoughts and prayers are not enough! I am pleading again for less devastation and more legislation. The time is up no more thoughts and condolences because that doesn’t save lives. I

refuse to sit here and watch the events that occurred become just another statistic. How many more lives need to be taken before a change in the system is seen? Maine has fewer limits on gun regulations than most of the states in New England. We don’t require background checks on every gun sale, ban assault weapons, limit magazine capacity, require concealed carry permits, or have a waiting period. I am asking Maine lawmakers to act urgently; we can’t bring back the 18 lives we have lost, but we can do them justice and prevent more.

Lily Leeman,

Topsham

What should we fear this Halloween?

Oh, there will be real life costumed people looking for sweets. Fear not. Instead, there are two enormous hidden giants that have scrambled our brains for over a year now. They hide behind messages sowing fear, uncertainty and doubt. They have trapped us in a web of wires to send our money to their foreign investors. They have purchased many influential people and turned them into zombies for their cause. We’re simple folk. What do we know about running a utility company anyway? There are still plenty of knowledgeable people who refuse to be controlled. These people have studied and developed a detailed plan of how we can control of our power and save money. However, their voices have been reduced to whimpers by the mighty giants.



The biggest fear this Halloween is that Mainers remain under the giant’s spell a week from now and hand them all the power to do as they please for the foreseeable future. Be prepared to have them suck your bank account dry to feed their corporate greed.



Victor Langelo,

Topsham Maine

Ecker for Brunswick council

I am pleased to write in enthusiastic support of James Ecker’s candidacy for the at-large seat on the Brunswick Town Council being vacated by Dan Ankeles. He is a dedicated advocate for sustainability and makes pragmatic, progressive decisions, backed up by thoughtful research.



James has extensive professional experience in sustainability, which he shares as chair of the town’s Sustainability Committee. He recognizes that making environmentally responsible decisions often aligns with long-term economic success, such as our decision to contract with the waste-to-energy services of ecomaine.



Mr. Ecker’s candidacy for the Town Council is an invitation to a more sustainable and prosperous Brunswick. He recognizes our schools as a keystone of our community, and that continued investment in our schools will keep Brunswick strong. However, this investment must come with close collaboration with the council to ensure our town remains affordable for all.



I encourage all residents to support James Ecker in the upcoming election to help shape a brighter tomorrow for Brunswick.



Alicia Heyburn,

Brunswick

