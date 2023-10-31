Falmouth High School will launch Veterans Day events in town Thursday, Nov. 9, with a special concert from 1:25 to 2:20 p.m. A reception will follow the concert. Veterans are invited to arrive at the school at 1:15 p.m.

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, a ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Falmouth Veterans Memorial located at 65 Depot Road. Following the ceremony, the Falmouth Lions Club will host a luncheon at the Falmouth Legion Post for veterans and their families and any other community members wishing to celebrate the town’s veterans.

All town offices and facilities in Falmouth will be closed on Nov. 10 in observance of the Saturday holiday.

In North Yarmouth, the North Yarmouth Veterans Memorial Park Association will host a free lunch at Toddy Brook Cafe from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 10, for veterans.

