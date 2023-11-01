Dog licenses for 2024 in South Portland are now available. All dogs in the city must be licensed annually due to state law.

Winter on- and off-leash hours are now in effect at Willard Beach. Through April 30, dogs must be on leash between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. They are permitted to be off leash during the remaining hours the beach is open; from 6 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 9 p.m.

Licenses can be renewed online at southportland.org by navigating to the City Clerk’s page and clicking “Dog Licenses.” Dog-owner resources information can be found by navigating to the “Residents” page.

