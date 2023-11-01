Winter is coming and that means snow and ice and, invariably, an increased risk of falling. A program from South Portland Public Works and Age Friendly South Portland, hopes to make winter a little safer.

Seniors (age 65 and older), and any other residents with mobility challenges, can receive a 5-gallon bucket of sand/salt mix, delivered to their home, to help maintain their steps and walkways. To order a sand bucket, please call 207-767-7635 or email publicworks@southportland.org.

As in previous years, younger residents are able to collect two 5-gallon buckets of sand from the self-service pile located at the end of the transfer facility access road, at 929 Highland Road.

Sand Buckets for Seniors is a free service, with costs being underwritten by Age Friendly South Portland and South Portland Public Works. Jeff McDonald and Dick Matthews coordinate high school students to help deliver the buckets.

Carol Kilroy is a member of Age Friendly South Portland.

