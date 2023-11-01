Artie Ledoux retired Tuesday as operations manager for Westbrook’s Public Services Department, where he worked for 23 years, and will now temporarily oversee parking operations in the city.

Mayor Michael Foley announced Monday Ledoux’s retirement and appointment to the new position of parking project manager, which comes with an annual salary of $65,000.

“Arty has agreed to serve in this interim position post-retirement, providing stop-gap coverage during a critical period as long-term plans are in development,” Foley said in an email to the City Council provided to the American Journal.

“The city is in the midst of developing an updated parking plan for the operations, maintenance and security of all downtown public parking areas, including surface lots, structures and the downtown parking garage, ” Foley said.

Ledoux said in his new role he will be “assisting the city in evaluating long-term staffing and policy development for all aspects of downtown parking, including security and parking enforcement.”

“Given my work experience and knowledge of Westbrook, its downtown, municipal operations, and direct involvement in the management and oversight of the existing parking garage, I will be able to step in immediately into this temporary role for the city,” he said in an email to the American Journal.

The parking garage could open by year’s end or in early 2024, he said. It is located next to the Vertical Harvest building, which is under construction. Both are on city-owned property at the former Mechanic Street parking lot.

Foley said the city is working to “develop parking attendant positions” to help enforce parking garage rules and parking restrictions downtown. The garage will be monitored daily.

“Right now we are estimating the annual budget to be approximately $200K,” Foley said.

With a garage providing 400 free spaces, the city is advocating for development of multi-story housing projects on three, city-owned downtown parking lots – two on Church Street and one on Main Street between Bank of America and TD Bank. Attorney and resident Andrew Broaddus is heading up a citizens’ campaign to save parking on the three lots.

Broaddus plans to attend a City Council meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, with residents who favor keeping the three parking lots. Previous public meetings he has organized have packed the parish hall at Westbrook Congregational Church, which faces losing its parking.

Ledoux started his new job Wednesday.

“Arty has been an invaluable part of the City of Westbrook’s team, with unwavering commitment, exceptional skills and a passion for his work,” Foley said.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Ledoux said he’ll continue his work in the community as Veterans Affairs Officer.

Ledoux thanked the city, Public Services team, and taxpayers for the opportunity to serve his hometown for more than two decades and said he’ll remain in service to the city for the next six to 12 months as its parking project manager.

With winter weather fast approaching, a recruitment process to fill the operations manager’s position at Public Services that handles plowing and snow removal will begin immediately, Foley said.

