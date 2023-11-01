CAPE ELIZABETH – The Cape Elizabeth Garden Club is set to host a meeting at Thomas Memorial Library. It will feature Master Gardener Barbara Emerson as the guest speaker. Emerson, with over 30 years of experience in sales and marketing, including 16 years at Horticulture magazine, is a passionate home gardener with a particular interest in growing both new and heirloom vegetables.

The Cape Elizabeth Garden Club is a member of the Stroudwater District in the Garden Club Federation of Maine. “We have 45 members. Our mission is to promote the knowledge and enjoyment of horticulture,” said Jane Doyle, member of the garden club. “We host multiple presentations throughout the year at Thomas Memorial Library on a variety of gardening topics. These programs are free and open to the public.”

The garden club meeting with Emerson is scheduled for Nov.16, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in the Community Room at Thomas Memorial Library. All gardening enthusiasts, seasoned or novice, are invited to attend.

Emerson’s talk will center on the topic of edible landscape design. She will commence her presentation with a brief exploration of the history of food gardening, providing attendees with a foundation for understanding the concepts of integrating edible plants into ornamental gardens or incorporating edible flowers into vegetable gardens. Her primary aim is to inspire attendees to enjoy the process of cultivating their own healthy food.

One of the key aspects of Emerson’s talk will be the exploration of how the height, shape, texture, fragrance, and color of edibles can not only enhance the visual appeal of a garden but also elevate its flavor. She will delve into practical strategies for making gardens not only beautiful but also bountiful in the upcoming summer season.

For those with limited garden space, Emerson will offer guidance on creative container combinations.

“Containers are a beautiful addition to the landscape,” Emerson said. “They allow you to grow plants with special needs amongst others that they would normally not be happy with. The containers can even be on a little used part of your driveway if that is in the sun. Self-watering containers are excellent for this.”

The tips can allow individuals with minimal space to grow their own delicious food while maintaining an aesthetically pleasing garden.

“I love having a pot of different kinds of herbs outside my kitchen door, so they are handy for cooking. And they look beautiful together,” Emerson said. She also said it is important to remember that hanging pots will require daily watering.

Emerson emphasized the importance of considering various factors when starting a garden, especially for beginners. She underscores the need for ample sunlight, with most vegetables requiring a minimum of six to eight hours of sun exposure. She also advises individuals to be cautious if their gardening space is near an older house, as lead contamination from past paint use may affect the soil. The incorporation of organic matter, such as compost, is recommended to improve soil quality.

“And it is best to combine plants that have similar water needs,” Emerson said. “This is especially true if you are planting in containers. Be sure you have a source of water close by. And perhaps most important, grow what you like to eat. And be sure to consider how much time you want to devote to your plants. We are so busy today that time gets short even for things we give priority.”

