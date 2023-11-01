SACO — Wanda Ann Regina Massie (WARM), Born Palindromically 12/1/21, the daughter of the late Frank and Helena Tarazewich Regina, died peacefully at home on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, just shy of her 102nd birthday, with her loving family by her side.

anda graduated from Biddeford High School Class of 1938, and often shared fond memories of her senior class trip to Washington D.C.

Wanda spent the 1940s working the lunch counter at Woolworth’s Department Store and as a secretary at Saco-Lowell where she met her future husband Charles C. Massie. They were married in June of 1951, and she became an immediate mother to Patty, Michael and David. Chuck came along in 1954.

The 1950s were devoted to raising her family and green-thumbing her garden. Like all her family, Wanda inherited the ability to cultivate anything that would grow in Maine. Over the next decades Wanda volunteered for Little League and was a docent at the Saco Museum. Wanda was a longtime member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Saco where she was on the alter guild, taught Sunday school and was church treasurer for many years. Wanda also volunteered at the Penny Pincher, the church rummage store located across the street from Rapid Ray’s back in the early 70s.

Wanda was proud of learning to drive in the 1970s and became an avid golfer after taking lessons from Bryce Roberts. Wanda’s last golf shot was a 15-foot par putt at Deep Brook Golf Course in the Couples’ Tournament with her son, Chuck, when she was 89 years old. Wanda could do anything she set her mind to from crafts, to sewing, to quilting, to gardening, to ‘making-do’ like anyone from the Depression and WW2 era. (Potato pancakes will never taste the same!).

Wanda was predeceased by her husband, Charlie, in 1994m and siblings Joseph, Sebina, Emelia, Leda and two sisters who died as infants, Salomeva (1909) and Felicia (1916). Wanda is survived by daughter, Patricia Massie of Saco; three sons: Michael Massie and wife Joyce of Highland, California, David Massie and partner Dot Nolette of Arundel, and Chuck (Radar) Massie and wife Jane Caron with whom Wanda resided in Saco. Wanda was dearly loved by the Musgrave family in Saco, the Parada, Jones and Neufeld families in California, the Massie families of OOB and Tennessee, the Murray families of South Portland, Biddeford and Oregon, and her dear friend Sheila (Cecelia) Johnson of Saco. Also, dearly loved by her dog Peggy Sue and cats, Diamond, Crystal and Ariel. Wanda will be greatly missed.

A very special thank you to all at Hospice of Southern Maine, especially Sue, Trish, Pam, Lauren, and Sheila.

A Graveside Memorial Service at Laurel Hill Cemetery will take place the spring of 2024, when flowers are in bloom – date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Wanda may be made to the Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04094

