SAD 6 is hiring

The Bonny Eagle School district is advertising to fill several positions.

The positions include speech/language pathologist; school psychologist for the elementary level; resource room, Bonny Eagle High School; and educational technicians.

To apply, go to the MSAD 6 Central Office Facebook page or call 929-3831

Pet vaccinations

A rabies clinic will be held from 1-3 p.m. Dec. 2, at the Buxton Public Works Garage, 215 Portland Road.

The cost is $8 per vaccination and only cash will be accepted.

Dogs must be on a leash and cats are required to be in carriers. For faster service and a three-year vaccination, bring your pet’s previous certificate.

For more information, call Buxton Town Hall at 929-6171.

