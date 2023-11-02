BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk and Charlie Coyle scored in the shootout Thursday night as the Boston Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-2.

DeBrusk and Paval Zacha scored in regulation for the Bruins, who lead the Eastern Conference with a 9-0-1 record. Jeremy Swayman made 33 saves.

Mitchell Marner and Auston Matthews scored for the Maple Leafs. Ilya Samsonov stopped 38 shots.

Toronto forward William Nylander extended his season-opening, franchise-record point streak to 10 games. He was credited with an assist on the Maple Leafs goal that tied the game in the second period after Boston jumped out to a 2-0 lead.

The Bruins, who have not lost in regulation this season, opened the scoring at 18:51 of the first when Brandon Carlo centered a pass from the right circle and Zacha finished in the slot for his third goal in as many games. Boston defenseman Mason Lohrei, a 22-year-old making his NHL debut, was also credited with an assist.

Boston doubled its lead in the opening minutes of the second period when Marchand had the first chance and DeBrusk scored his first goal of the season.

The momentum then shifted and Toronto made it 2-2 heading into the third. Marner made a nice move to free himself before getting off a wrister that got Toronto on the board at 6:31 of the second. The equalizer came 1:03 later as a turnover in the Boston zone led to Matthews sending a shot past Swayman.

The Bruins went to overtime for the third time in four games and made quick work of the Maple Leafs in the shootout as Swayman stopped both shots he faced.

Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren was ruled out for a return with a lower body injury that he sustained on a hit from Marchand late in the first period.

Boston played its first game without No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who was suspended four games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Oliver Ekman-Larsson of Florida during Monday’s game.

ISLANDERS 3, CAPITALS 0: Ryan Pulock, Simon Holmstrom and Brock Nelson scored on three of the Islanders’ first five shots at Washington.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 32 shots for his second shutout of the season and 22nd of his career. Varlamov, the 2006 first-round pick of the Capitals, fared much better than the current Washington No. 1 goaltender, Darcy Kuemper, who made most of his 18 saves after the game got out of hand.

Jump-started by Pulock’s goal 22 seconds in and behind two points from Nelson, the Islanders won for the third time in four games and ended the Capitals’ winning streak at three.

PANTHERS 2, RED WINGS 0: Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves for his 39th career shutout, Steven Lorentz scored his first goal for Florida and the Panthers won at Detroit.

Lorentz, who was acquired in an offseason trade with San Jose, scored from Niko Mikkola with 52 seconds left in the second period.

Anton Lundell provided an empty-net goal with 1:12 remaining, also his first of the season.

RANGERS 2, HURRICANES 1: Will Cuylle scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, Igor Shesterkin made 27 saves and New York won at home for its sixth straight win.

Chris Kreider also scored for the Rangers, who have eight wins in their first 10 games for the second time in franchise history. The 8-2 start is second only to a 9-1 mark to begin the 1983-84 season.

Seth Jarvis had the goal for Carolina, which had won three straight. Frederik Andersen finished with 24 saves.

BLUE JACKETS 4, LIGHTNING 2: Boone Jenner and Eric Gudbranson scored 2:17 apart in the third period and Columbus won at home to snap a four-game skid.

Kirill Marchenko scored in the first period, Johnny Gaudreau added a goal and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 shots for his first win since Oct. 21.

Steven Stamkos and Conor Sheary scored in the second period for the Lightning, who have lost two straight and all four of their road games.

KINGS 3, SENATORS 2: Anze Kopitar scored midway through the second period to help Los Angeles build a three-goal lead at Ottawa, Ontario.

Carl Grundstrom and Philip Danault also scored, and Adrian Kempe had two assists for the Kings, who have won the first two games on their four-game trip and improved to 6-2-2 on the season. Cam Talbot, who spent last season in Ottawa, had 24 saves against his former team.

Dominik Kubalik and Josh Norris had goals for Ottawa, and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 36 saves against his former team.

