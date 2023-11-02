Lana Djuranovic scored an unassisted goal in each half, lifting top-ranked Scarborough to a 2-0 win over fifth-seeded Cheverus in a Class A South girls’ soccer semifinal Thursday at Scarborough.

Djuranovic made an outstanding individual rush for the first goal, eluding multiple defenders before sending a left-footed strike into the top right corner from 25 yards.

Early in the second half, Djurnaovic pounced on a loose ball about 20 yards out and sent a low shot into the right corner.

The defending state champions will play second-seeded Gorham in the regional final Tuesday at Kennebunk High.

BANGOR 2, MT. ARARAT 1: Olivia Scott struck twice from long range – once in each half – and the top-seeded Rams (15-1) beat the No. 4 Eagles (11-4-1) in a Class A North semifinal in Bangor.

Scott lofted a 35-yard drive just under the crossbar in the seventh minute, then added an insurance goal with 5:02 remaining.

Elena Willis put the Eagles on the board with a high shot from a sharp angle with 1:29 left.

WAYNFLETE 1, MARANACOOK 0: Morgan Earls converted a rebound in the 65th minute, and the third-seeded Flyers (11-5) knocked off the second-seeded Black Bears (15-1-1) in a Class C South semifinal in Readfield.

The game was a rematch of last year’s regional final, won by Maranacook for its second straight regional title. Waynflete ended a run of four consecutive trips to the regional final for the Black Bears.

BUCKSPORT 3, HOULTON/GREATER HOULTON CHRISTIAN 1: Lily Chiavelli broke a scoreless deadlock midway through the second half, Sami Cyr added two goals in the final 13 minutes, and the second-seeded Bucks (16-0) defeated the No. 3 Shiretowners (13-3) in a Class C North semifinal in Bucksport.

Cyr’s second goal restored a two-goal lead for the Bucks after Houlton’s Kaitlyn Kenney cut the margin to 2-1.

BOYS’ SOCCER

CAPE ELIZABETH 4, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Sam Cochran scored twice, and the second-seeded Capers (11-4-1) shut out the No. 3 Eagles (11-2-3) in a Class B South semifinal in Cape Elizabeth.

Keegan Lathrop and Harry Converse each added a second-half goal as Cape Elizabeth set up a rematch with three-time defending state champion Yarmouth in the regional final Wednesday at Deering High.

Cochran tapped in a long throw-in midway through the first half, giving Cape a 1-0 lead.

Lathrop made it 2-0 early in the second half, and then Cochran drilled in a shot from 35 yards. Converse capped the scoring in the 65th minute.

FIELD HOCKEY

SKOWHEGAN 3, MESSALONSKEE 1: Sydalia Savage scored late in the first quarter, Laney LeBlanc added two goals, and the top-seeded River Hawks (16-1) won their 22nd consecutive regional title with a victory over the second-seeded Eagles (12-5) in the Class A North final in Oakland.

Skowhegan, the defending state champion, set up another much-anticipated rematch with Cheverus in Saturday’s state final at Lewiston High. Skowhegan won last year after losing to Cheverus in 2021.

CONY 3, BELFAST 0: Caroline Hendrickson scored twice off penalty corners and set up another goal, also off a corner, as the second-seeded Rams (15-1-1) beat the top-seeded Lions (16-1) in the Class B North final at Messalonskee High in Oakland.

Hendrickson opened the scoring late in the first quarter, then set up Helen Dineen’s goal later in the second quarter that made it 2-0.

Hendrickson got her second goal with 5:56 left in the third.

Cony, which won its first regional title since 1995, advances to face Freeport in the state final Saturday at Lewiston High.

WINTHROP 2, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 0: The second-seeded Ramblers (14-3) got goals from Izzy Folsom in the first quarter and Madeline Wagner in the third quarter as they earned their sixth straight Class C South title by defeating the top-seeded Phoenix at Fryeburg Academy.

Folsom drove in a shot from the top of the circle to give Winthrop an early lead. Wagner made it 2-0 by converting a penalty corner.

