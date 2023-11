Community craft swap – Saturday, Nov. 4, 1-3 p.m., Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., Westbrook.

Church craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Grace Bible Church, 74 Deering Road, Gorham.

Fifth annual holiday craft fair –Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Windham Christian Academy, 1051 Roosevelt Trail, Windham.

Craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Scarborough Free Baptist Church, 55 Mussey Road, Scarborough. Quilts, knit and crocheted items, cribbage boards, wood crafts, cards and more. Baked goods and white elephant items.

Holiday fair – Saturday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Windham Hill UCC, 140 Windham Center Road, Windham.

31st annual holiday craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Windham High School, 406 Gray Road, Windham. Handcrafted items, jewelry, home decor, food alley and photos with Santa. Sponsored by athletic boosters.

Christmas craft fair – Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., White Rock Grange, 30 Wilson Road, Gorham.

Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 18, 9-3, North Congregational Church, 22

Church Hill Road, Buxton. Homemade arts and crafts, cookie walk nand luncheon. For table rentals, call Pam at 929-6338.

Holiday craft fair –Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m., Scarborough Lions Club,

273 Gorham Road. One-of-a-kind gifts, jewelry, wood crafts, health and beauty items,

hand knit items, food and more.

Christmas fair – Saturday, Nov. 18, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., West Gorham Union Church,

190 Ossipee trail Gorham, Maine crafts, door swags, baked goods, candy, used jewelry, silver-handled Rada knives and slightly used Christmas decorations. Raffle for handmade queen-size quilt, $100 gift card to Pit Stop Fuel or a Christmas basket. Fish chowder, sandwiches, sweets and drinks.

50th annual Bonny Eagle craft fair – Friday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Bonny Eagle High School, 700 Saco Road, Standish. . Handmade crafts, jewelry, ceramics, stained glass, paintings, ornaments, candles, quilts and specialty food. Sponsored by the Trustees of the Old Red Church

