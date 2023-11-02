Bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 4, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary Post 86, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Two kinds of beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, casseroles, homemade biscuits and butter, punch and coffee. $12; $6, ages 5-11; under 5, free.

Drive-thru turkey supper – Saturday, Nov. 4, 4:30-6 p.m., Highland Lake Grange, corner of Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. Roasted turkey, vegetables, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce and cake. $10 per person. Please have exact change. No substitutions or pre-orders – drive up, pay and receive your meal.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Nov. 8, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Pandemic precautions are still being taken such spaced seating and wearing masks when not eating.

Senior meals – Wednesday, Nov. 8, social time 11:30 a.m., lunch at noon, St. Anne Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Suggested donation $4 per person.

Bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 11, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Two kinds of beans, coleslaw, hot dogs, American chop suey, bread, freshly baked pies and beverages. $10; under age 12, $5.

