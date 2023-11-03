WHERE: Alfond Stadium, Orono

WHEN: 1 p.m. Saturday

STREAMING/TV: FloFootball/WVII

ALL-TIME SERIES: Maine leads, 1-0, a 31-24 win last season.

KEY STAT: 148.7, the difference in average rushing yards per game between Coastal Athletic Association rushing leader Hampton (225.9 yards per game) and last-ranked Maine (77.2).

OUTLOOK: The Black Bears enter this game looking to snap a two-game losing streak, while Hampton snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a 26-24 win over North Carolina A&T. With Maine allowing an average of just over 30 points per game and Hampton allowing 34 points per game, this has the potential to be a high-scoring affair. Maine’s defense must contend with Hampton quarterback Chris Zellous, a true dual threat. Zellous threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns while leading the Pirates with 89 yards rushing in last week’s win. Elijah Burris (630 yards rushing, two touchdowns) and Darran Butts (503 yards, four TDs) also contribute to Hampton’s strong running game, although Butts missed the last two games with injury. Maine has just 10 sacks on the season, with defensive linemen Izaiah Henderson and John Costanza leading the way with two each.

Hampton coach Robert Prunty said his defense will be challenged by Maine, which throws more than any opponent the Pirates have faced this season. The Black Bears’ multiple formations and penchant for trick plays, along with quarterback Derek Robertson’s quick release, will test Hampton defenders. Robertson had 17 touchdown passes, all over the last five games, but he also leads the CAA with 11 interceptions. Maine wideout Michael Monios is coming off a career-best game with 10 catches for 96 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 37-21 loss to Albany. With just two games left this season, the Black Bears need to finish strong, and that begins with protecting the football better. Linebacker Qwahsin Townsel leads Hampton with 79 tackles. On special teams, Maine must keep an eye on Ramon Copeland, who had a 98-yard kick return for a touchdown last week.

OF NOTE: Maine’s victory at Hampton last season was the first career win for Maine coach Jordan Stevens. … This is Hampton’s first trip to Orono. The Pirates are in their second season in the CAA. … Robertson is sixth in the FCS with 2,269 passing yards, and his 64.5 completion percentage is second-best in the conference. … Maine and Hampton have had two common opponents this season. Both lost to Campbell, while Hampton has a win over Richmond, which beat the Black Bears 42-31 on Oct. 7. … After this game, Maine has a bye week before the season finale at rival New Hampshire on Nov. 18.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous