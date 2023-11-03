Maine is one big small town. That’s why the grief resulting from the unspeakable violence in Lewiston has echoed across our entire state. This mass shooting claimed the lives of 18 Mainers — all beloved members of their communities — and is now one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history. Now, we all have the difficult task of processing our grief, especially those directly impacted by this tragedy. I would like to share some resources that could help us through this difficult time.

In the aftermath of this tragedy, I wanted to know how I could help. I know this was a question many of us had. The answer is that there are several ways that you can help. Central Maine Medical Center has established the Central Maine Medical Center Compassionate Care Fund for Trauma Response and Support in response to the Lewiston mass shooting tragedy.

The hospital has been at the center of the unfolding crisis, starting on the night of the shooting. For information on how to help, you can email them at giving@cmhc.org or call them at 207-795-2685. The city of Lewiston has also started the City of Lewiston Families and Victims Fund. You can donate online, in-person at any Androscoggin Bank location, or by mailing a check to Androscoggin Savings Bank, c/o City of Lewiston Support Fund, PO Box 1407, Lewiston, ME 04243.

For those looking for help processing trauma, there are resources available to you as well. Governor Janet Mills has compiled a list of resources to help those struggling after the recent violence in Lewiston. The full list can be found at maine.gov/governor/mills/lewiston.

Two of the resources are hotlines that are specifically designed to help people through difficult times like this. The first is the 988 hotline that offers free, confidential, 24/7 access to professional counselors who have been trained to help those experiencing mental health-related distress. You can call or text 988 to get help. You can also contact the Maine Intentional Warm Line at 1-866-771-9276 (WARM), which offers a mental health peer-to-peer phone support line for those 18 and older that connects them to a trained peer specialist who has experienced mental health recovery.

In the aftermath of this tragedy, many are asking, “What are we going to do to prevent such violence from happening again?” This is a question that I have also been asking because it is clear we need to have a deeper conversation about next steps. Since the shooting, I have spoken to many constituents who have expressed their deep concerns about how mass violence like this could occur in our state.

Advertisement

Finding a way to improve our laws and prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening again is at the top of my mind. My legislative colleagues and I are already in discussions about how to address those concerns. We want to be sure that we taking the right steps, listening to all perspectives, and acting on accurate information. I know that Mainers are looking to us to do the right thing, and I am hopeful that we will be able to deliver real solutions.

In the meantime, my heart and thoughts are with Lewiston, and the families and loved ones of those impacted by this horrific violence. While those who were injured will continue to physically heal, the pain of loss will be an ongoing process for many of us. Our grief will not resolve overnight, if ever. But it will serve as a reminder of the 18 people who lost their lives to this senseless violence, and of the work that we need to do in the Legislature. As long as we remain resilient, united, and compassionate, I know that together, we will move forward from this crisis.

If you have questions, ideas, or comments concerning our efforts to prevent another mass shooting, please feel free to contact me. You can follow me on Facebook at Facebook.com/IngwersenForMaine or on Instagram at @senhenryingwersen for more frequent updates. You can also sign up for my email newsletter at mainesenate.org.

Henry Ingwersen represents Senate District 32 which is made up of Arundel, Biddeford, Dayton, Hollis and Lyman. He can be reached at Henry.Ingwersen@legislature.maine.gov or 207-287-1515.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: