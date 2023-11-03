Scarborough Community Services will be hosting a Fall Passport Day to help families and individuals with their passport processing outside of the normal schedule. Scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Community Services Hub (418 Payne Road), staff will assist with accepting new passport applications and minor passport renewals. Though we have required appointments for our recent Passport Days, we are happy to be returning to a drop-in system. These days have been quite busy in the past, so please plan to arrive early to be sure that your application can be accepted.

In honor of this upcoming special event, Community Services staff thought it would be helpful to touch upon frequently asked questions and misconceptions about passports and Maine Real IDs:

● I don’t live in Scarborough. Can I apply for my passport in Scarborough?

Yes! You do not need to be a resident of Scarborough to apply in Scarborough. In fact, you may apply at ANY passport acceptance facility of your choice, however, it is highly recommended that you go to a facility within your own state. For more information on other nearby acceptance facilities, please visit https://iafdb.travel.state.gov/.

● Do I need an appointment to get my passport application processed?

At our acceptance facility, we do accept passports by appointment only. Our passport acceptance days are Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Our acceptance facility is located at 418 Payne Road in Scarborough in the Community Services Hub. Appointments may be made over the phone by calling 207-730-4158 and are typically booked a week or more in advance. When you call to make the appointment, one of our agents will take down your information and send a detailed email to you with the appointment date and time, where to go, what to bring with you, and a link to the form you will need to complete in advance. If everything is in order, a typical appointment takes no longer than 10-15 minutes.

● My passport is about to expire. Do I need to set up an appointment to renew my passport?

If your previous passport was valid for 10 years, is not damaged, and is still in your possession, you do not need an appointment to renew it. Renewals are handled on your own. You simply complete the Passport Renewal Form (DS-82), attach a new passport photo, and submit the form, a check made to the U.S. Department of State, and the expired or expiring passport to the address indicated on the form. The U.S. Department gives applicants up to five years after expiration to renew their 10-year passports using the DS-82 form. For the DS-82 form and related fees, please visit https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/apply-renew-passport/renew-by-mail.html.

● I just heard that it is taking LONGER to get a passport back? How can I get it back quicker?

Turnaround times for passports are shorter than they were, but still require some planning ahead. Right now, routine service can take up to eight to 11 weeks and expedited service can take five to seven weeks. Neither one of these projected timelines includes mailing estimates. We are urging folks to apply early, if possible. For those that need a passport quicker, you do have the option to expedite your application for an additional $60 fee. When expediting an application, it is also recommended that applicants add the overnight delivery service both ways to cut down on the mailing delays. If you need a passport even sooner than five to seven weeks and it is for urgent international travel or a life-of-death emergency, some passport acceptance agencies and centers are accepting very limited appointments in person. For more information on getting a passport fast, please visit https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/get-fast.html.

● My child has had a passport before. Can we renew that on our own?

Anyone whose previous passport was valid for 5 years or less must reapply for a passport at a passport acceptance facility, like the Scarborough Community Services Hub, or a passport agency or center, like the National Passport Center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Children age 15 and under must bring their previous passport PLUS their certified birth certificate to accompany the application. All documents that accompany a passport application are mailed back to applicants under separate cover. For more information on applying for a minor’s passport, please visit https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/passports/apply-renew-passport/under-16.html.

● I heard that I need a passport to fly from Maine to another U.S. destination. Is that true?

The Department of Homeland Security extended the Real ID enforcement deadline to May 7, 2025. During this period, Maine driver’s licenses and IDs will be accepted as valid identification for federal purposes, such as entrance to federal facilities and boarding commercial aircraft. Beginning May 7, 2025, you will need a valid passport book, a valid passport card, or a Real-ID compliant driver’s license or State ID in order to fly domestically.

● I’m not going to be traveling for awhile, but my passport is set to expire in three months. Can I renew it now?

Yes! Your passport does not need to be expired in order to renew it. In fact, now would be a great time to renew it knowing that you are not traveling and the processing times are a bit longer than they used to be. Some countries even require that your passport be valid at least six months beyond your dates of travel so now is a great time to look at your passport and check those dates. For more info on your destination’s entry requirements, please visit https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/international-travel/International-Travel-Country-Information-Pages.html.

● My children are also traveling with me domestically. Do they need a passport card or book?

When flying domestically, the Transportation Security Administration requires all adults age 18 and over to carry a valid federal or state-issued identification card such as a passport or Real ID driver’s license, but children and infants do not need ID. Note that your airline may require proof of an infant’s age, such as a passport or birth certificate. Check with your airline for specific policies.

● I have a passport but I changed addresses. Do I need to update my passport?

No, there is no need to update your current passport. However, if you have a passport application that is currently in process and you need to change your mailing address, please call 1-877-487-2778.

● Is it true that I must have six months left on my passport in order to travel with it?

Some countries require that your passport be valid at least six months beyond the dates of your trip. Some airlines will not allow you to board if this requirement is not met. To learn more about entry and exit requirements for the country or countries in which you are traveling, please be sure to visit https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/international-travel/International-Travel-Country-Information-Pages.html

If you have any other questions regarding passports, please feel free to call Scarborough Community Services at 207-730-4158. We hope to see you on Nov 22.

