COLLEGES

Alison Smisdom scored five goals as second-seeded Albany (13-5) rolled to an 8-1 win over sixth-seeded Maine (8-12) in an America East field hockey semifinal Friday in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Taylor Stanford got Maine’s only goal.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Ann-Frederique Guay completed a hat trick with a power-play goal at 3:36 of the third period as Maine (4-5, 2-3 Hockey East) rallied for a 4-3 win over Boston College (5-5-1, 5-1-1) in Boston, Massachusetts.

Guay also scored on a power play in the second period, then tied the game at 3-3 late in the second.

Ava Stevenson was the other Maine goal scorer. Black Bears goalie Jorden Mattison made 25 saves.

GOLF

LPGA: Japanese golfers Shiho Kuwaki and Nasa Hataoka shared the top of the leaderboard with a two-stroke lead after the second round of the LPGA’s Japan Classic in Omitama, Japan.

Kuwaki carded her second straight round of 7-under 65, and Hataoka came in with a 66, putting them at 14-under 130.

Xiyu Lin (67) of China amd Japanese players Mone Inami (68) and Akie Iwai (69) were tied for third.

TENNIS

PARIS MASTERS: Grigor Dimitrov booked his spot in the semifinals with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 win over Hubert Hurkacz that ended his rival’s hopes of qualifying for the ATP Finals.

Dimitrov next faces Stefanos Tsitsipas, who had no problem beating Karen Khachanov, 6-3, 6-4, for his 300th career win.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen of Red Bull will start this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix in pole position, but his teammate, Sérgio Perez, lagged in ninth position after Friday’s qualifying in Sao Paulo.

Verstappen clocked 1 minute, 10.727 seconds in qualifying, which was cut short due to rain.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start in second position, with a lap 0.294 seconds behind Verstappen’s.

