A 70-year-old man died Friday in a house fire in Penobscot County, the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

The Carmel Fire Department responded to the blaze at 26 Haskell Road shortly before 3 p.m. and found the body. Authorities believe the man to be Joseph Jack.

Jack lived at the residence with his wife but was home alone at the time of the fire, spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

The Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the blaze. There is no indication of foul play, police said.

The body was transported to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta. The Carmel fire crew was assisted by the Air National Guard fire department and fire departments in Hermon, Hampden, Newburg and Newport. Also assisting was the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Department, Levant Ambulance and the Northern Light Ambulance.

