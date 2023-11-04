LEWISTON — Maine and Lewiston police are investigating a death reported around 8 p.m. Friday, officials said.

Lewiston police Lt. Derrick St. Laurent confirmed a homicide investigation Saturday afternoon.

Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, confirmed the time of the call but said no further details, including the location to which police responded, were available.

Moss said state police will have additional details after an autopsy is performed, likely on Monday.

