Lettuce, Nov. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Joe K. Walsh, Ella Jordan & Jed Wilson, Nov. 9. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20. vinhillmusic.com

Chris Smither, Nov. 10. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $40. vinhillmusic.com

Black Opry Revue, Nov. 10. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $25. rocklandstrand.com

Ward Hayden & the Outliers, Nov. 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Steve Martin & Martin Short, Nov. 10. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $143 to $268. Sold out. porttix.com

Weakened Friends, Nov. 10. Portland House of Music, $18. statetheatreportland.com

Jeremy Zucker, Nov. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Bess Jacques, Nov. 11. Cadenza, Freeport, $21, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Liz Frame & the Kickers, Nov. 11. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, Nov. 11. Space, Portland, $22. space538.org

Reid Genauer & Assembly of Dust, Nov. 11. Sun Tiki Studios, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Gel, Nov. 14. Space, Portland, $20. space538.org

Big Heart Little Stove: A Conversation with Erin French, Nov. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $45, includes copy of book. statetheatreportland.com

Portland Jazz Orchestra, Nov. 16. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com

Della Mae, Nov. 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com

Molly Tuttle, Nov. 16. Aura, Portland, $30, $40. auramaine.com

Jim Messina, Nov. 16. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $75. vinhillmusic.com

Roosevelt Collier, Nov. 17. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $25. vinhillmusic.com

Marc Cohn, Nov. 17. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $75. stonemountainartscenter.com

Anni Clark, Nov. 17. Cadenza, Freeport, $21, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Duane Edwards, Nov. 18. Cadenza, Freeport, $21, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

James Keelaghan and David Woodhead, Nov. 18. Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick, $20. ticketstripe.com/keelaghan

Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, Nov. 18. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $116. Sold out. stonemountainartscenter.com

Crys Matthews, Nov. 18. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

GoldenOak, Nov. 18. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20. vinhillmusic.com

Fantastic Cat, Nov. 19. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Beth Nielsen Chapman, Nov. 19. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

From Ashes To New, Nov. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Spencer and the Walrus Beatles Night, Nov. 24, 25, 26. State Theatre, Portland, $23, $38 two-day pass. statetheatreportland.com

Stephen Kellogg, Nov. 24. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com

Katie Daggett & Ed Desjardins, Nov. 24. Cadenza, Freeport, $21, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Duke Robillard Band, Nov. 25. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Model Airplane, Nov. 25. Aura, Portland, $25. auramaine.com

Nelson Checkoway, Per Hanson and Jon Ross, Nov. 25. Cadenza, Freeport, $21, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

DahkaBrakha, Nov. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $50. statetheatreportland.com

USM Student Jazz Combo Night, Nov. 29. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com

Blind Pilot, Nov. 29. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Dylan Scott, Nov. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Melissa Ferrick, Nov. 30. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Haley Heynderickx & Max Garcia Conover, Nov. 30. First Parish Church, Portland, $28. space538.org

Jarhead Fertilizer, Dec. 1. Space, Portland, $15. space538.org

Tom Rush with Matt Nakoa, Dec. 1. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $50. onelongfellowsquare.com

Dan Pelletier and Lara Herscovitch, Dec. 2. Cadenza, Freeport, $21, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Breakin’ Strings, Dec. 2. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Glenn Miller Orchestra, Dec. 2. Waterville Opera House, $43 to $58. watervillecreates.org

The Masterstroke Queen Experience, Dec. 2. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com

Mallett Brothers Band, Dec. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Hunter Hayes, Dec. 2. Aura, Portland, $30 to $45. auramaine.com

Karina Rykman, Dec. 3. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Heather Pierson Trio presents A Charlie Brown Christmas, Dec. 4 (two shows). One Longfellow Square, Portland, $30. onelongfellowsquare.com

Mannheim Steamroller, Dec. 5. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $52 to $82. crossarenaportland.com

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Dec. 5. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $65. rocklandstrand.com

King Buffalo, Dec. 6. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Darlingside, Dec. 7. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com

The Bad Plus, Dec. 7. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $40, $45. vinhillmusic.com

Michael Arnowitt, Dec. 8. Cadenza, Freeport, $21, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Allison Russell, Dec. 8. Portland House of Music, $35, $55. statetheatreportland.com

Half Moon Jug Band, Dec. 9. Cadenza, Freeport, $21, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Pokey LaFarge, Dec. 9. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.com

Pink Talking Fish, Dec. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Martin Sexton, Dec. 9. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $45. stonemountainartscenter.com

Lunasa, Dec. 12. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $40. onelongfellowsquare.com

Emily King, Dec. 13. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.org

Stone Mountain Live for Christmas, Dec. 15 & 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $79. stonemountainartscenter.com

Styles P, Dec. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $32. statetheatreportland.com

The Fogcutters Superfantastic Christmas Extravaganza, Dec. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $22. statetheatreportland.com

Pat Colwell & The Soul Sensations, Dec. 16. Cadenza, Freeport, $25. cadenzafreeport.com

Rock My Soul, Dec. 17. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $20. onelongfellowsquare.com

Nelson Checkoway, Per Hanson and Jon Ross, Dec. 17. Cadenza, Freeport, $21, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Low Lily’s Winter Solstice Celebration, Dec. 21. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $25. onelongfellowsquare.com

Heather Pierson Trio plays a Charlie Brown Christmas, Dec. 21. Cadenza, Freeport, $25. cadenzafreeport.com

Postmodern Jukebox, Dec. 22. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $35 to $99.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Neighbor, Dec. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com

Tricky Britches, Dec. 29. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

The Maine Dead Project, Dec. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Griffin William Sherry, Dec. 30 & 31. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.com

A Live Conversation with John Cusack, Jan. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $55 to $65. statetheatreportland.com

Grace Potter, Jan. 19. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50, $174.50 VIP. statetheatreportland.com

John Gorka, Patty Larkin, Lucy Kaplansky & Cliff Eberhardt, Jan. 25. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $55. stonemountainartscenter.com

Roomful of Blues, Jan. 26. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $35. onelongfellowsquare.com

Get The Led Out, Jan. 26. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com

Studio Two – The Early Beatles Tribute, Jan. 27. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $30. onelongfellowsquare.com

Crys Matthews, Feb. 1. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $15. rocklandstrand.com

Lucius, Feb. 1. State Theatre, Portland, $35, $99 VIP. statetheatreportland.com

The Gibson Brothers, Feb. 2. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Feb. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com

Glen Phillips and Shawn Mullins, Feb. 17. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $50. stonemountainartscenter.com

Judy Collins, Feb. 18. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $95. stonemountainartscenter.com

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Feb. 20. State Theatre, Portland, $42.50. statetheatreportland.com

Soggy Po’ Boys, Feb. 24. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Hannah Wicklund, March 2. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com

Marc Maron, March 6. State Theatre, Portland, $40 to $69.50. statetheatreportland.com

Missy Raines & Allegheny, March 9. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com

Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, March 19. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $99. statetheatreportland.com

Postmodern Jukebox, March 12. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $56 to $189.50. porttix.com

Altan, March 23. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com

Kitchen Dwellers, March 23. State Theatre, Portland, $23. statetheatreportland.com

Tom Papa, April 4. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50, $42.50. statetheatreportland.com

Pat Metheny, April 10. State Theatre, Portland, $45 to $65. statettheatreportland.com

Buddy Guy, April 11. State Theatre, Portland, $65 to $100. statetheatreportland.com

Jacob Jolliff Band, April 13. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Matt Andersen, April 14. Portland House of Music, $20, $30. statetheatreportland.com

USM Student Jazz Combo Night, April 17. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $7. onelongfellowsquare.com

Chris Smither, April 19. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com

Jimmy Carr, April 24. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50 to $56.50. statetheatreportland.com

The Suitcase Junket, April 26. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, Arundel, $20. vinhillmusic.com

Sarah Jarosz, May 2. State Theatre, Portland, $25 to $45. statetheatreportland.com

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, May 4. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $30. stonemountainartscenter.com

La Vent du Nord, May 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $45. stonemountainartscenter.com

John Gorka, May 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Bonnie Raitt, June 12. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $61.75 to $145.75. porttix.com

Paula Cole, June 22. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $60. stonemountainartscenter.com

