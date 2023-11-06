Weakened Friends

8 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, 21-plus. statetheatreportland.com

Portland rock trio Weakened Friends is singer/guitarist Sonia Sturino, Annie Hoffman on bass, and drummer Adam Hand. The band is calling its latest string of dates around the U.S. the Awkward Tour, but the only thing awkward about it is waking up the day after and realizing you missed it. Connecticut’s Cinema Stare is opening the show, and if the track “Real Problems” from the band’s new album, “The Things I Don’t Need,” is any indication, you don’t want to miss their set.

Black Opry Revue

7:30 p.m. Friday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $25. rocklandstrand.com

Black Opry Revue shines a glorious light on Black artists who play a mélange of country, blues, folk and Americana. The collective features a variety of artists in its shows, and in Rockland, you’ll be treated to tunes by indie jazz folk singer Taylor Rose Mickens, multi-instrumentalist and singer Grace Givertz, and Americana/roots singer-songwriter Ben Jordan.

Mipso

8 p.m. Sunday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $20, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

“Book of Fools” is the latest album from North Carolina-based indie-Americana quartet Mipso. The sonic landscape blends fuzzy guitar pop elements with ’70s-esque rock that’s infused with sensational harmonies, making for a tremendous album. The live show should prove to be epic. Singer-songwriter Kate Rhudy, a fellow North Carolinian, opens the show.

