The Maine Warden Service is asking for the public’s help locating 76-year-old Ernest Van Soeren, who was last seen Monday morning near his home in Rangeley Plantation.

Game wardens, members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Border Patrol are using K-9s in their search for Van Soeren, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, Mark Latti, spokesman for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, said Monday.

Van Soeren lives at 237 West Shore Drive in Rangeley Plantation. He was last seen wearing faded blue jeans that appear to be white with dark-colored muck boots. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall with white hair and blue eyes. Anyone who may have seen him should contact Maine State Police at 207-624-7076 or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 207-778-6140.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: