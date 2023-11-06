SACO – The Saco School Department officially unveiled the new outdoor classroom on the grounds of CK Burns School last week. Following messages of gratitude from Superintendent Jeremy Ray, Assistant Superintendent Meg Parkhurst, and Ck Burns Principal April Noble, the structure was dedicated to Project Green Schools, Jim Godbout Plumbing & Heating, and the Biddeford Saco Rotary Club to recognize their generous contributions, which made the structure possible.

“These projects don’t just happen on their own; proactive community members make them happen,” Ray said during his comments. “The total cost of this project was $22,365, but thanks to donations and volunteers, the total cost to taxpayers was zero. We are fortunate to live in a community where people step up for our youth — from our staff, who empower students and think outside the box, to the proactive leaders who, time and time again, show up and get the job done for the betterment of this community. My deepest gratitude to these local champions.”

What began as a “pie in the sky” idea from students and a national grant application by CK Burns School’s STEM Teacher Holly Trottier and Resiliency Coordinator Suzanne Ray quickly grew into a community project. The school was awarded a $10,000 grant from Project Green Schools to develop an outside space with convertible benches, foldable seats, and an outdoor whiteboard. The 20 by 12 gazebo was donated and constructed, courtesy of Jim Godbout Plumbing and Heating, while the convertible benches were assembled by members of the Biddeford Saco Rotary Club, the wood chips were donated by the City of Saco’s Parks and Recreation Department, and the whiteboards were donated by Ruth’s Reusable Resources..

“After talking at recess duty one day, Holly and I realized that we were both hearing the same thing from students,” said Suzanne Ray, resiliency coordinator at CK Burns School. “Fifth-grade students were brainstorming in STEM class on how to make CK Burns a better place, and I was seeing a pattern among their ‘Someday’ requests to learn outside. Following a student survey of ideas submitted, it was clear they wanted an outdoor classroom, so the planning began.”

“When Suzanne (Ray) and I submitted the Outdoor Classroom Challenge application two years ago,” Trottier said, “we were optimistic when our project was chosen among the finalists and ultimately awarded the grand prize of $10,000. We are beyond excited to have this unique learning environment now available for our students and appreciative of the community collaboration that made it possible.”

Outdoor classrooms boast several key benefits, including engaged learning thanks to a dynamic and inspiring backdrop for hands-on learning; improved concentration by fostering curiosity and creativity while promoting active learning experiences; environmental awareness by understanding ecosystems, biodiversity, and sustainability through real-world experiences; enhanced social skills through collaborative learning which helps develop stronger communication, teamwork, and problem-solving skills; emotional well-being through a calming, tranquil space to reduce stress and anxiety and develop resilience; and seasonal learning which provides a unique opportunity to witness the changing seasons.

“This outdoor classroom exemplifies our commitment to innovative education that nurtures the whole child and equips them with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in an ever-changing world,” said Principal at CK Burns School Saco District and Community Rally Together to Build Outdoor Classroom at CK Burns School. “It not only provides students the opportunity to witness firsthand that their voice matters but also provides endless possibilities of learning in nature, which directly supports their social-emotional wellbeing and improved academic performance.”

The Saco School Department invites the community, parents, staff, and students to join them in celebrating the dedication of the CK Burns School outdoor classroom and personally thank those community members involved in making this “pie in the sky” idea a reality for the youth in our community. To view the winning video announcement by Project Green Schools, visit https://youtu.be/Kye85-P6pxc.

Project Green Schools is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that is developing the next generation of environmental leaders through education, project-based learning, and community service. Project Green Schools is finding and supporting tomorrow’s environmental leaders today. For more information on the Outdoor Classroom Challenge, visit https://projectgreenschools.org/outdoor-classroom-challenge/.

