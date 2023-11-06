Geary Brewing Tasting and Tour

4 p.m. Thursday. Geary Brewing, 38 Evergreen Drive, Portland, $8. 207beerweek.com

Get in on 207 Maine Beer Week festivities by jumping on the tasting and tour event at Geary Brewing, Maine’s first craft brewery. You’ll hear about the early days of craft brewing and Geary’s huge role in it, as well as what they’re up to now. Curious about fermentation and sustainability? You’ll learn about that as well. The tour also includes beer samples, and if you’re gluten-free or prefer non-alcoholic beer, that’s available. On Friday, the fun continues at Lone Pine Brewing in Portland with the Nintendo Switch bowling tournament.

Tales by Poe

7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday. South Portland Auditorium, 637 Highland Ave., $15-$35. porttix.com

Portland Ballet presents a pair of weekend performances that will open the season in eerie fashion. Tales by Poe puts stories by the macabre writer into motion as choreography is set to music and readings. Will the show feature “The Tell-Tale Heart” or “The Raven?” Regardless of which tales are shared, the show should be dramatic and captivating.

Lewiston Strong Memorial Benefit Softball Tournament

Starts at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Randall Road Ball Fields, 381 Randall Road, Lewiston. On Facebook.

There are 25 co-ed teams participating in a huge softball tournament, and you can come cheer for all of them. Team registration fees as well as proceeds from several raffles happening during the day will directly benefit families impacted by the Oct. 25 shootings. At least three food trucks will be parked there, so bundle up, bring lawn chairs, and spend the day watching the action and infusing Lewiston with both funds and a whole lot of love.

New England Toy and Record Show

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Kittery Lions Club, 117 State Road, Kittery, $5, free for 10 and under, $10 early bird 9 a.m. entry. On Facebook.

Scratch your itch for all things nostalgic by hitting the New England Toy and Record show in Kittery. There will be more than 30 tables full of retro and modern toys, records, comics and all sorts of collectibles. The event also will host a trio of Star Wars-related celebrities who will be on site, signing autographs. Warren Proulx Jr. played a Tusken raider in “The Book of Boba Fett,” David Ankrum voiced the character of Wedge Antilles in the original “Star Wars,” as well as “Rogue One,” and Susanna Malack had roles in “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.”

