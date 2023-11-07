Graves Memorial Library in Kennebunkport announced that it will host the following activities in November:

Frinklepod Farm: Flora the Farmer from Frinklepod Farm will visit Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 10:30 a.m. for a harvest story time. Frinklepod Farm is located at 244 Log Cabin Road. Frinklepod’s mission is to help people eat more plants and feel connected to the land, farmers, and the community. Participants will dig their own potatoes and carrots and should dress to get dirty. Farm stories and activities will be featured. Space is limited and preregistration is required. For information, call 967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Partnership with Kennebunkport Public Health Department: The Kennebunkport Public Health Department and Graves Memorial Public Library invite participation in a lunchtime book discussion of “Prescription for Admission,” by Monique S. Nugent, on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at noon. Copies of the book are available at the Library. Those unable to read the book before the session may still join the discussion. Feel free to bring a lunch.

Write On!: Those who enjoy putting pen to paper are invited to the library on Thursday, Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. for a different kind of writing group. Participants will discuss findings, share their writing, and get to know each other’s inner talents. Creative writing prompts will be given at the end of each meeting.

AWS Furry Tales Story Time: The library will partner with the Animal Welfare Society of West Kennebunk for a story time with Fern the Bunny on Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. A coloring craft will follow. Preschoolers and their families will explore the world of animals with stories, playtime, crafts, songs, movement, and plenty of animal time. Each visit is a new adventure.

Louis T. Graves Memorial Public Library is located at 18 Maine St., Kennebunkport. For more information, call 967-2778 or visit www.graveslibrary.org.

Veterans Day observance planned in Arundel

The Arundel Historical Society will host a Veterans Day service at the Veterans Memorial at Arundel Fire Station. The service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11. The fire station is located on Limerick Road.

The event will include a reading of honor roll, music by the Mildred L. Day School choir and short messages of remembrance. All are welcome to attend.

A New England Holiday Tradition: Kennebunkport’s 42nd Annual

Christmas Prelude begins Nov. 30

The 42nd annual Christmas Prelude (Nov. 30-Dec. 10) will soon see the area decked out in twinkling lights and greenery, with a buoy-decked Christmas tree at its center.

“Each year Prelude gets better” said Kennebunkport Business Association President Ashley Padget, of Alisson’s, in a news release. “All of our traditional favorites return, like the caroling at the Franciscan Monastery, tree lightings, Hat Parade and more, and then are joined by even more magical events like the Lucky Pup Rescue Adopt-A-Tree Festival and a pre-tree lighting party at Bradbury Bros. on the first Friday.”

According to organizers, the re-imagined Santa’s arrival by lobster boat is a traditional event that got bigger and better last year, with a move to the Nonantum Resort. It will be back at the inn this year.

“We are super excited to have Santa return this year,” said the Nonantum’s Tina Gordon. “He’s getting on the boat 12:30 p.m. – he’ll go up and down river, landing at the Nonantum at 1 p.m., where the party will be underway.”

Also returning this year are the craft fairs Prelude is known for – places to find hand-crafted gifts.

Following its success in 2019, the Kennebunkport Business Association is also working to bring a little Midweek Magic back to Christmas Prelude.

“We are working hard to build Midweek Magic events for travelers looking to extend their stay, and locals hoping to enjoy a less hectic celebration,” said Padget.

Midweek merriment includes a Cookie Crawl, house tours of the decorated White Columns, Merry Market at Maine Art Hill, cookie decorating, art classes and the return of Storybook Christmas for children on Dec. 7.

Christmas Prelude has been hosted for 42 years by the Kennebunkport Business Association, an all-volunteer group that works to plan the events all year long. For a schedule of events, visit www.christmasprelude.com.

Holiday history at the Burleigh Smart House

To kick off the holiday season, the Brick Store Museum will present Holiday in History on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 2 to 5 p.m. According to a museum news release, the event is an afternoon spent inside the historic 1823 Burleigh Smart House on Kennebunk’s Summer Street.

The afternoon will include live fiddle music, historic appetizers and beverages, and a tour through the recently remodeled home at the start of Summer Street, once owned by local doctor Burleigh Smart.

In celebration of the house turning 200 years old (1823 – 2023), an 1820s theme will run throughout the event. Maine Fiddlers Paul Wells and Sally Wells will perform 1820s fiddle music inside the house while participants take a tour through the home (owners, Tom Hartfield and Mimi Gurbst). Alongside the tour will be delicious sweet and savory bites with a twist of 19th century preparation by chef and historian Bill Irish; plus historic beverages and cider.

According to the museum, timed tickets allow for participants to take their time touring the home and enjoy the event together at the beginning of the holiday season. The event is sponsored by H.M. Payson in Portland; with the generosity of the Hartfield family. The event is not necessarily child-oriented, however, multi-generations are welcome to take part. To reserve tickets, visit www.brickstoremuseum.org or call 207-985-4802.

KEMS lecture offered at Town House School

The Kennebunkport Historical Society will host a lecture on the history of Kennebunkport Emergency Medical Services (KEMS), on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. The event will take place at the Town House School, located at 135 North St. in Kennebunkport.

The lecture offers an opportunity to learn about the history of KEMS, as presented by Jim Stockman, president of the board at the KEMS organization.

Kennebunkport Emergency Medical Services is a private, nonprofit, advanced life support EMS agency that provides care and public service. It offers emergency medical care to the residents of Kennebunkport and extends mutual aid support to Arundel, Kennebunk and Biddeford. The ambulance and offices of KEMS

are located at the Cape Porpoise Fire Station in Cape Square.

“We are so excited to learn about the unique history of KEMS and the services this important group has provided to our citizens for many years,” says Kristin Haight, executive director of the Kennebunkport Historical Society. “KEMS members, who serve as ambulance drivers, emergency medical technicians, and paramedics, work hand-in-hand with Kennebunkport Fire and Kennebunkport Police to serve our residents and all those that visit.”

Tickets are free for members of the Kennebunkport Historical Society, $5 for non-members. To reserve tickets, visit www.kporths.com or call 207-967-2751. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

West K Thanksgiving dinner offered

The West Kennebunk Village Committee announced it will host its Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23. The dinner will be held at the Dorothy Stevens Center, located at 80 Thompson Road in West Kennebunk (near the West Kennebunk Fire Company). The dinner is open to all local residents.

For more information, call Barbara Weeman at 207-604-2577 or 207-985-2272.

Public invited to youth activism forum

A community forum featuring Maine’s young activists talking about important issues they are working on will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 18 in the meeting room of the Arundel Municipal Building. The Arundel Municipal Building is located at 257 Limerick Road.

According to a news release, speakers will discuss why they’re involved, how they think about the future of the state and beyond, and what people can do to help. The panel will be moderated by Arundel resident Amy Larkin, Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel secretary and volunteer leader with Maine People’s Alliance. She will be joined by three student activists from Kennebunk High School, Gray-New Gloucester High School and Belfast Area High School.

The forum is sponsored by the Democrats of the Kennebunks and Arundel as a nonpartisan, community-wide event. There is no charge.

Legion Post 159 to host cornhole and turkey shoot

American Legion Post 159 will conduct a cornhole tournament (11 a.m.) and turkey shoot (1 p.m.) on Nov. 19. Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. in Kennebunkport (across from the police station).

According to organizers, a variety of prizes, including turkeys, will be awarded. For more information, call 207-967-2400.

Christmas in Kennebunk set for Nov. 25

The 40th annual Christmas in Kennebunk is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 25 in Rotary Park. Organizers, in a news release, asked that participants, “note the new venue as we return to where it all began. Take advantage of Small Business Saturday and visit all the local shops and restaurants Kennebunk has to offer. Also, add to your day and please visit the Brick Store Museum.”

The museum will offer free admission and an opportunity to meet local author/illustrator, Matt Tavares, at 10 a.m. Tavares will do a reading and book-signing for his book, “Dasher Can’t Wait for Christmas.” Books will be available to purchase and the event kicks off the Holiday Market.

Kennebunk Free Library is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will host a card-making center from noon to 4 p.m.

Kennebunk Baptist Church is offering a craft fair and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a chili or hot dog combo luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Everything will be held at 77 Main St., downstairs, using the Nason’s Court entrance.

Members of the Kennebunk High School Chamber Singers will perform carols until Santa and his elves arrive at 5 p.m.

Following the tree lighting, the Waterhouse Center will open for public skating and a chance to skate with Santa and friends.

“Join the community for one of the warmest traditions we celebrate,” wrote organizers in an email. “Families have been coming to this downtown event for generations. Please make it a tradition of yours.”

For more information, email ljohnson@kennebunkmaine.us or call 207-604-1341.

Rachel Carson apparel on sale

The Friends of Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge have a pop-up online market available until Nov. 19. The market will sell refuge-themed T-shirts, fleece jackets and vests, and hats. The items spotlight a few of the species seen on the refuge including the endangered piping plover, egret, and the Blue Goose, which is the iconic symbol of the National Wildlife Refuge system.

Visit the market at https://rcnwrm23.itemorder.com/shop/home/.

All proceeds beyond the costs associated with vendor charges will be used directly in the Friends’ mission to support the refuge’s preservation of land for migratory birds and local wildlife.

Friends of Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge assist with the mission to preserve land for migratory birds and local wildlife. The Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge is located in York and Cumberland counties and consists of 11 divisions totaling 5,600 acres scattered throughout the towns of Kittery, York, Ogunquit, Wells, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Scarborough, and Cape Elizabeth.

Republican Town Committee schedules meeting

Kennebunk and Wells Republicans will meet Thursday, Nov. 16, in the Community Room of Wells Public Library. The library is located at 1434 Post Road (Route 1). Doors open at 6 p.m. for sign-in, followed by the meeting 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Rep. Heidi Sampson on “Maine Education: Past, Present, and Future Solutions.” Those attending are asked to bring nonperishable food items for a Thanksgiving donation to the Holy Spirit Parish Ecumenical Food Pantry, located at St. Mary’s Church in Wells. Republicans from all towns are welcome to attend.

For more information, contact nford.wellsgop@gmail.com 207-468-2395 for Wells or Jared.kennebunkgop@gmail.com for Kennebunk.

Audubon plans nest monitoring session

York County Audubon will host Phil Brown for a Zoom session titled, “Nest Monitoring, Tagging and Migration of Broad-winged Hawks.” On Tuesday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m., York County Audubon will host the program which will be presented only via Zoom.

According to an Audubon news release, fall migration is considered to be one of the birding wonders of the world. A well-known birder, Brown is the bird conservation director of the The Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock, New Hampshire. Under his guidance, Harris Center biologists collect hawk migration data as part of an international effort to monitor raptor population trends. During the breeding seasons of 2021 through 2023, Harris Center staff and volunteers spent hundreds of hours finding and monitoring Broad-winged hawk nests.

The Center has been partnering with Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Pennsylvania to better understand Broad-winged hawk ecology. The Broad-winged hawk, despite its familiarity in the Northeast as a common raptor during the breeding season and in fall migration, is a poorly understood species throughout much of its life cycle. Brown will explain what has been learned to date about the migration of Broad-winged hawks breeding in New England that travel to their wintering grounds in South America and back.

For more information and to register, visit www.yorkcountyaudubon.org. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent.

Kennebunkport Conservation Trust seeks auction items

The Kennebunkport Conservation Trust is seeking items for its annual online auction. This year, all proceeds from the auction will go toward returning power to Goat Island Light House.

Patrons can support the conservation trust by donating an auction items. Welcomed items include, gift certificates for businesses, restaurants, lodging, services, events, and recreational activities, clothing, merchandise, new or gently used items, gift baskets, art, jewelry, handmade items, antiques and autographed items, etc.

The Kennebunkport Conservation Trust preserves land for use by current and future generations and strives to manage properties in a manner that reflects the natural and cultural heritage of Kennebunkport.

To arrange for drop-off or pick-up of items, email Kennebunkport Conservation Trust Operations Manager Heather Magaw at hmagaw@kporttrust.org.

FMI on the KCT: https://www.kporttrust.org/.

Wildlife service to open new office and visitor center in Kennebunk

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service last week announced construction work began Oct. 23 on a multipurpose center in Kennebunk that will serve as a focal point for connecting people to nature in southern coastal Maine and celebrating the life and work of Rachel Carson.

When remodeling of the existing building and construction of a new visitor services wing is complete, the 11,666-square-foot facility will house the offices and visitor center for the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge and the Gulf of Maine Coastal Program.

According to a wildlife service news release, the building, located at 188 Brown St. in Kennebunk, will provide office space for approximately 15 full-time permanent employees who manage the refuge and engage in conservation projects with partners throughout southern Maine. An exhibit hall and trails will be accessible, and a multipurpose room will be equipped to welcome groups of up to 45 persons for environmental education programs and other events.

The visitor center will feature exhibits showcasing the conservation efforts conducted by the refuge and the Gulf of Maine Coastal Program and the life and contributions of Rachel Carson. The facility was designed by Oak Point Associates of Biddeford and construction will be implemented by Benchmark Construction of Westbrook. The new facility is expected to open to the public in spring or summer 2026.

Council seeks host family for exchange student

Barbara Foss, local coordinator for the Council of International Exchange, is seeking a host for a foreign exchange student for second semester.

According to Foss, the student is in 11th grade and attends school in Kennebunk. His host family could only sign up for first semester due to commitments after that. The council’s hope is that the student will be able to “stay in the area.” She said, “he enjoys music, math, science, and video games, and has a strong connection to his childhood friend back in Japan and will share openly and talk animatedly about his life and experiences in Japan … He is curious and enjoys having experiences. Previous family has been to a Sea Dogs game, visited a pirate museum in Salem Massachusetts, explored Portland, gone apple picking, visited the Common Ground Fair, and volunteered at the Arundel Conservation Trust’s Trail Fest.”

For more information, email Barbara Foss at bfoss2@maine.com.

Church on the Cape collecting wool blend socks

Church on the Cape partners with Grace-Street Ministries in Portland each year for a sock campaign. New wool blend socks in all sizes are collected and distributed to the unhoused population by the ministry.

Each pair of socks that is given away from the sock campaign comes with a tag that says, “with love from Church on the Cape.”

Last year, with the money donated by the church, approximately 300 $10 Dunkin’ gift cards were added to the socks.

Pastor Logan of Grace Street Ministries said, “It’s a big help, and a godsend during a Maine winter. There are approximately 280 tents spread throughout the city of Portland year-round. All are grateful for a warm clean pair of socks.”

Those who would like to contribute to the sock campaign can drop off donations made out to Church on the Cape and write “Socks” on the memo line, at 3 Langsford Road, Cape Porpoise, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, or Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or during Sunday Worship Service at 10 a.m.

For more information on Church on the Cape, visit wwww.churchonthecape.org. For more information on Grace Street Ministries, visit www.gracestreetministries.org.

Library introduces featured exhibit

Speers Gallery at Kennebunk Free Library will host an exhibit, Coastal World, by the Open Studio Artists in November. The exhibit will run Nov. 3-28 and the public is invited to an opening reception on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

According to an Oct. 19 news release, the Open Studio Artists are a group with ties to Kennebunk and the area who meet weekly at Kennebunk’s First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church. They have been meeting for 10 years and range from experienced professionals to newer painters. Each person works independently on their choice of projects, but shares in a supportive community as they sketch, draw, and paint in their favorite medium.

Exhibitors will include Ellen Pelletier, Cheryl Dahn, Norma Johnsen, Ruth Wallingford, Sara Ostrov, Mary Barrett, Kathryn Davis, Susan Gilbey, Cheryl Lunde, Elizabeth Hunter and Polly Cecchetti.

The public is invited to view the exhibit in the library’s Speers Gallery from Nov. 3-28 at 112 Main St., Kennebunk, during regular library hours when the gallery is not in use for library programs. For current hours and gallery access, visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Wells Chamber announces travel opportunity

The Wells Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with Collette Tours, is offering a trip to Europe, featuring World War II memorials and sites.

The trip includes: Memorials of World War II featuring the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landing, a 10-day tour, Sept. 6-15, 2024. Highlights of the trip include London and Paris WW II-focused city tours, Portsmouth, D-Day Story Museum, English Channel Crossing, Juno Beach, Caen Peace Memorial Museum, Arromanche-les-Baines, Longues-sur-Mer, Normandy American Cemetery, Omaha Beach, Pointe du Hoc, Airborne Museum, Utah Beach, Giverny Gardens and a Seine River dinner cruise.

Prices start at $4,999 per person, double occupancy and include transportation to and from Wells to Logan Airport, airfare from Boston, ground transfers, land tours, sightseeing, hotels and meals as specified in the itinerary, services of a professional tour director and all taxes and service charges.

A representative from Collette Tours will share information about the trip on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wells Chamber office, 136 Post Road, Route 1, Wells.

For more information on the itinerary or to RSVP for the informational session, contact the Wells Chamber of Commerce at 207-646-2451 or www.wellschamber.org.

Wildlife refuge calendar available to order

The 2024 Friends of Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge wall calendar available for pre-order. To pre-order, visit www.friendsofrachelcarsonnwr.org/calendar.

All proceeds beyond the costs associated with the calendar will be used directly in the Friends’ mission to support the refuge’s preservation of land for migratory birds and local wildlife.

The Friends of Rachel Carson NWR held a two-month long photo contest from July 15-Sept. 15 and a jury selected 12 winning images to grace the monthly pages of the 2024 calendar.

The Friends support the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in its mission to preserve land for migratory birds and local wildlife. The Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge is located in York and Cumberland counties and consists of 11 divisions totaling 5,600 acres scattered throughout the towns of Kittery, York, Ogunquit, Wells, Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, Biddeford, Saco, Old Orchard Beach, Scarborough, and Cape Elizabeth.

Vets Day 5K benefits Honor Flight Maine

The Wells Chamber of Commerce will host its 10th annual Veterans Day 5K on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. The 5K run/walk will start and end at the Wells Elks Lodge, 356 Bald Hill Road, Wells. Proceeds from the event will benefit Honor Flight Maine.

The cost for adults is $20 in advance and $25 after Nov. 9 and students (age 11 to 17) $15 in advance and $20 after Nov. 9, There is no entry fee for children 10 and younger. The first 100 registrants receive a free long-sleeve T-shirt.

The Wells Elks will have food and beverage for sale after the race (bring an ID). Prizes will be awarded to male and female in the following categories: Overall (male/female), younger than 20 (male/female), 20-29 (male/female), 30-39 (male/female), 40-49 (male/female), 50-59 (male/female), 60-69 (male/female) and 70 and older (male/female).

Sevigney-Lyons Insurance Agency is the Primary Event Sponsor and M&T Bank and Holmes Legal Group are the Gold Sponsors.

For registration information, visit wellschamber.org, call 207-646-2451 or register at RunSignUp.com/Race/ME/Wells/VD5k.

Community Harvest offers curbside pick-up, delivery for Thanksgiving

Community Harvest, a local nonprofit organization, will host its 25th annual Thanksgiving Feast on Thursday, Nov. 23, at St. Martha’s Church on Route 1 in Kennebunk.

In 2022, volunteers prepared more than 560 Thanksgiving meals for individuals and families, including dozens of first responders working on the holiday.

“Because of its success in reaching people all across southern Maine, we will continue to offer curbside pick-up and delivery options only rather than a gathered meal,” said Kerry de Bree, Community Harvest executive director, in an Oct. 9 press release.

“Last year we were able to deliver meals to families in need from Westbrook all the way to Kittery, said Head Chef Mario Barros. “To help so many people and offer a delicious home cooked holiday meal continues to be our number one goal.”

“We’re also looking for more volunteers to sign up and help prep, box up and deliver our Thanksgiving dinners,” said de Bree. “This is an amazing opportunity to give back to your neighbors and get into the holiday spirit.”

People who want to volunteer for the Community Harvest Thanksgiving dinner and help us make this holiday season special for everyone can sign up at www.signupgenius.com/go/10C084BA9AB2AA5FAC25-44821851-community#/.

Meals will be provided cold, with heating instructions. Community members should reserve their complimentary meals by calling 207-967-1911 or visiting communityharvestmaine.org. All meal reservations must be made in advance by Sunday, Nov. 12. Once signed up, community members will be assigned a time for pick-up on Thanksgiving Day.

Community Harvest is a nonprofit organization of the Kennebunks that meets the needs of its neighbors through food sharing, fellowship, and financial assistance.

Applications available for holiday help

Secret Santa of Kennebunk, Kennebunkport and Arundel has been helping families in need by providing Christmas and holiday gifts to children in the three towns for over 35 years. Applications for parents and/or legal guardians in need of help this year may be picked up at all three town general assistance offices or can be found online at the town websites:

*Kennebunkport: www.kennebunkportme.gov/public-health-department/pages/general-assistance.

*Kennebunk: www.kennebunkmaine.us/269/Social-Services.

*Arundel: https://arundelmaine.org/.

*Or search by town + “General Assistance.”

In order to qualify, applications must be returned to the general assistance office by Friday, Nov. 10.

All requests are strictly confidential. For more information, call the town’s general assistance office:

*Kennebunk, 985-2102, option 3.

*Kennebunkport, 967-4401.

*Arundel, 985-4201.

Legion Post announces meeting schedule

The monthly meeting of American Legion Post 159 in Kennebunkport is held on the first Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. All veterans and Sons of the American Legion are welcome to attend.

Legion Post 159 is located at 102 Main St. (across from the police station) in Kennebunkport. Future meeting dates:

2023 – Dec. 7.

2024 – Jan. 4, Feb. 1, March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, July 11, Aug. 1, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, Nov. 7 and Dec. 5.

For more information, call 967-2400.

Amateur Radio Society announces meetings

The New England Radio Discussion Society meets biweekly on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. throughout the year at The New School in Kennebunk. The club informally gathers to support and promote Amateur (ham) Radio. Wide-ranging discussion topics include: early and contemporary equipment, digital technology, internet integration, and striving for rare and international contacts. Most meetings include a tech talk by one of its members. Those interested in Amateur Radio are invited to join.

Upcoming meetings will be held Nov. 14 and Nov. 28. The New School is located at 38 York St. For more information, contact Alex at 967-8812.

Kennebunk Fire Society schedules annual meeting

The Kennebunk Fire Society is the oldest private organization in Maine. The historical preservation organization has been continually active since 1812. In recent years, the society’s only activity is an annual meeting with a full turkey dinner and speaker. Society members are encouraged to attend.

This is an announcement that the 211th annual meeting, always on the second Tuesday of November, will be on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. at the West Kennebunk Fire Station. Members of the fire station are instructed to get their dinner tickets at the Downing Agency. For more information, email Earl Freeman at efreeman.do@gmail.com.

MemoryLights on display at Brick Store Museum

The Brick Store Museum’s mission is to ignite personal connections to local history, art and cultures. This fall, the museum invites families to take part in the MemoryLights Project, an installation of globe lights in the museum’s courtyard representing the multi-cultural traditions of memorializing and honoring loved ones and ancestors during the fall season, including All Souls’ Day in November. The first 50 MemoryLights have been installed on the museum’s grounds for all to enjoy after sundown.

According to the museum, participants purchased a globe light from the museum (only $15) and shared a story of a family member they wished to honor. With rolling submissions, the installation is now open to the public and as the evenings grow darker, the MemoryLights will come alive to remember the stories of our ancestors and family members. Community members exploring the installation scan a code on each light to read each light’s story. Those unable to visit the museum during the installation can also read the included stories at brickstoremuseum.org/memorylights.

For more information about MemoryLights and the museum’s mission to collect and share the stories of the community, visit Tuesday through Friday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Saturday (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or Sunday (noon to 4 p.m.); or online at www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Artisans invited to inaugural Maine Made Fair

The Kennebunkport Historical Society extended an invitation to all Maine Made artisans for the inaugural Maine Made Fair, a celebration of the state’s tradition of craftsmanship and creativity. As advocates of Maine’s artisanal spirit, the society will bring together a group of artists and makers to showcase their creations.

Event details include:

• Location: Overlooking Dock Square in Kennebunkport, 8 Maine St.

• Date: Friday, Dec. 1.

• Date and time: Vendors can set up their 6×6 space starting at 7 a.m.

• Parking: While on-site parking is unavailable, drop-off areas are provided between the church and the house. Public parking is just an eighth of a mile down North Street, adjacent to the fire station.

At the fair, the historical society will curate an array of artisans and makers who share a common bond – everything they offer is made in Maine. Artisans who specialize in photography, handcrafted textiles, jewelry, literature, or any other form of artistic expression are invited to participate.

Space is limited, with room for only 15 artists and makers. Vendor applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis. The cost is $75 for a 6X6 space in a heated tent. Vendors may choose to bring their own 6-foot table or rent one from the society for a nominal fee of $15.

The venue is a highly visible and heated tent on the lawn of White Columns in the heart of Kennebunkport, during Christmas Prelude.

For vendor applications and inquiries, contact Kristin Haight, executive director, at 207-

967-2751 or KHaight@KPortHS.com.

Library to host holiday wine tasting fundraiser

Kennebunk Free Library will sponsor a Holiday Wine Tasting on Wednesday, Nov. 15, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the library’s Parsons Reading Room.

Betsy Ross, owner of Kennebunk’s Wine House on Main, will inform patrons about three wines for the holiday season. Nikki Ranwell, owner of Kennebunkport’s The Port Box, will provide coned charcuterie skewers to go along with the wine. There will be time for discussion and questions, and trivia prizes will be awarded.

Participants can show their ticket at Wine House on Main to receive a 10 percent discount on the three selected wines. Suggested donation for tickets is $10. Purchase tickets to receive descriptions of the three chosen wines along with ticket to the tasting.

The program is wheelchair accessible. Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information call 207-985-2173 or email kfl@kennebunklibrary.org.

Library seeks artists for 2024

Kennebunk Free Library is accepting applications for artists to exhibit during the 2024 calendar year. Since its inception in 2001, Hank’s Room Gallery – rechristened the Speers Gallery in 2010 – has offered exhibit opportunities to both amateur and professional artists. The gallery has been host to a variety of mediums including photography, textile arts and mixed media assemblages in addition to renditions in oil, pastel, enamel oil, encaustic, pen and ink, and watercolor.

The application process is open to either individual or group shows. Applications must be received by Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.

In November 2023 an art committee consisting of members from the library and art communities will convene to review the completed applications and set a monthly exhibit schedule for 2024. Upon completion of the review, applicants will be contacted regarding the committee’s decisions. Application forms are available at the library or on the library’s website www.kennebunklibrary.org.

According to the library, “offering monthly artist exhibits contributes to the Kennebunk Free Library’s mission to inspire and enable our communities to discover, learn, and connect. The library is very proud to have showcased the many talented artists who have previously exhibited and is looking forward to continuing this tradition with the 2024 exhibit schedule.”

