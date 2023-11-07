WINDHAM – Lawrence “Larry” G. Moreau died peacefully with his family gathered around him at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Larry was born in Westbrook on June 12, 1946 and was a resident of Windham at the time of death.

He grew up in Westbrook and attended Westbrook schools and University of Southern Maine. He had been employed by Shaw’s Supermarket for over 30 years. He also officiated soccer, softball, and basketball for over 20 years which he enjoyed very much.

Larry loved sports, and also coached basketball before he became a ref. He was known for enjoying cruises and wearing his Hawaiian shirts, shorts, and sandals. Larry made friends wherever he went and had a great sense of humor.

Larry was predeceased by his parents, Aime and Rita, his wife Halè, and brother Barney.

He is survived by his sister Jackie, and brothers, Mark and wife Joann, Paul and wife Cathy, sisters-in law, Mary Carmela and Nanone Knight; daughter Michelle and husband Charles, and daughter Melissa; grandchildren; Ross, Chadd, and Grace Hyland.

Visiting Hours will be held Saturday, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where a memorial service will follow at Dolby, Blais & Segee Funeral Home, 35 Church St. Westbrook. Burial will take place after service at St. Hyacinth Cemetery.

To express condolences or to participate in Larry’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.Com

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

American Heart

Association or:

American diabetes Association or:

National Kidney

foundation

