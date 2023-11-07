With less than 25 % of returns counted, right-to-repair advocates can celebrate their win as the race was called a little after 9 p.m.

Proponents of a ballot question that would ensure small repair shops’ access to vehicle data were eagerly awaiting returns as polls closed Tuesday night. Associated Press called the race with 21% of the returns counted; support for Question 4 was 84% of the vote with the opposition garnering %16.

Surrounded by red, white and blue signs calling for passage of Question 4 at the Drummond Woodsum law office in Portland, several owners of small repair shops and auto parts stores were hoping public sentiment to protect small-business owners would drive passage of the referendum.

“This impacts my livelihood,” said Dan Brooks, an Augusta independent shop owner, sipping a Sam Adams Octoberfest while awaiting returns. “Do you own your own car if you can’t get it repaired where you want?”

Question 4, the Act Regarding an Automotive Right to Repair, would require manufacturers to give vehicle owners and independent shops the same access to their diagnostic tools that they give to their authorized repair shops, including software, information, tools, parts and miscellaneous components. All of that data also would be compiled into a secure, standardized access platform by an oversight board, which would be appointed by Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey.

Right to Repair advocates say that the law would help protect consumers and independent repair shops, some of whom have long feared that they will no longer be able to repair vehicles as technology becomes more advanced and data becomes harder to access. Opponents say manufacturers could disable certain tech systems, like anti-theft systems, rather than share data that could be hacked.

Advertisement

Catherine Daigle walked into American Legion on Broadway in South Portland on Tuesday to cast her vote for Question 4 because she wanted to support small businesses in Maine.

Question 4 also was a priority for South Portland voter Lucas Hannigan, 42. He was more focused on his right to choice.

“I should be able to go to anyone to fix my car,” Hannigan said.

Leslie Giroux of Westbrook said it was important to support small independent repair shops, like the ones in her neighborhood that people have grown to trust.

“Not everyone can afford the dealership,” she said of her “yes” vote.

But Aaron Burns, also of Westbrook, voted “no” because he doesn’t think government should intervene in private businesses.

Advertisement

“It’s not ethical,” he said. “If it had to do with my safety, that would be different.”

The referendum question is a part of a larger, national “Right to Repair” movement. The movement advocates for consumers and technicians to have full access to information, systems and parts needed to make repairs on ever-advancing technology, including vehicles. Independent car repair shop owners say that in the last decade, technology has advanced while access to the data needed for repairs has not kept pace.

On-board diagnostic ports still hold information for key systems and repairs that mechanics can access through standardized systems. But car manufacturers are releasing newer models with wireless systems that transmit real-time diagnostics on more advanced features directly to the manufacturers, dealers and authorized repair shops.

Gabby Profenno, an independent repair shop owner in Lisbon, says that her business won’t survive if she someday has to rely on manufacturer subscriptions.

“Are there things that I would pay for? Absolutely. Could I afford everything? No, my shop is too small,” Profenno said.

Question 4, closely modeled on a Massachusetts law voters passed in 2020, would ensure any mechanic has a legal right to that data in a “standardized” system.

Vehicle manufacturers via their trade association, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, say they are not actually concerned about sharing the telematics data with independent repair shops, auto parts stores and car owners. The core of their opposition is actually about that standardized system. They believe open access to telematics could pose cybersecurity and consumer privacy threats and that third parties, in bad faith, would unlock anti-theft systems or control modules to bypass federal safety and emission regulations.

Advertisement

“Question 4 will undo what already works and put your privacy – and the security of vehicles on the road – at risk,” said Wayne Weikel, who is with the political action committee Automakers and Repairers for Vehicle Repair Choice that is running the Question 4 opposition campaign.

Weikel is also the vice president of State Government Affairs at the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which donated the full $110,000 to the PAC, according to Maine’s campaign financing database.

The Maine Right to Repair Coalition said it is advocating for small businesses. But Weikel has said that “out-of-state, big box retailers” are the real backers behind the Question 4 support team focused on using the telematics data for their own marketing purposes.

According to the state’s campaign financing database, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Genuine Parts Co., Autozone and Advance Auto Parts have each donated $625,000 – for a total $2,500,000 – to the Maine Automotive Right to Repair Committee.

If Question 4 passes, Maine will probably face legal battles, like Massachusetts. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation filed a lawsuit less than three weeks after 75% of Massachusetts voters ticked ‘yes’ on their ballots. The case is still awaiting judgment.

These potential factors are a major concern for Voit Ritch, the owner of an independent repair shop in Freeport whom the Press Herald previously contacted through the Alliance for Automotive Innovation.

Ritch is not only concerned about how Maine might face a similar fate to Massachusetts. Beyond discontinuing this technology in Maine vehicles, he fears that automakers will retaliate by taking back access to repair data altogether.

“I have everything I need, now. Why would I take the chance of losing? I’d rather not have a question mark,” Ritch said.

Even so, he feels pretty certain that Mainers will ultimately vote in favor of Question 4.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: