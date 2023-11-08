Cape Elizabeth Town Council has two seats open for a three-year term until Dec. 14, 2026. Stephanie P. Anderson won with 2,299 votes, and Timothy L. Thompson was second with 1,982 votes. Matthew A. Grymek had 1,807 votes, and Andrew B. Swayze had 1,777 votes.

The Cape Elizabeth School Board has two open seats for three-year terms until Dec. 14, 2026. Jennifer McVeigh received 2,278 votes, and Cynthia R. Voltz got 2,080 votes. Arienne D. Hurder got 1,676 votes and Charity L. Hews got 1,415 votes.

In addition to the municipal election, Cape Elizabeth residents voted on a residential pesticide use ordinance brought forward by residents in February 2023. The stated purpose of the proposed ordinance is to safeguard the health, safety, and welfare of the residents of Cape Elizabeth and to conserve and protect the town’s waterways and natural resources by restricting the use of toxic pesticides on private, residential property for cosmetic landscape uses and outdoor pest management. The results are 2,291 yes votes and 193 no votes.

Ballot question results for questions 1 – 8:

Question 1: Citizen Initiative

Do you want to bar some quasi-governmental entities and all consumer-owned electric utilities from taking on more than $1 billion in debt unless they get statewide voter approval?

Yes 2,620, no 3,000.

Question 2: Citizen Initiative

Do you want to ban foreign governments and entities that they own, control, or influence from making campaign contributions or financing communications for or against candidates or ballot questions?

Yes 3,709, no 609.

Question 3: Citizen Initiative

Do you want to create a new power company governed by an elected board to acquire and operate existing for-profit electricity transmission and distribution facilities in Maine?

Yes 1,392, no 2,930.

Question 4: Citizen Initiative

Do you want to require vehicle manufacturers to standardize on-board diagnostic systems and provide remote access to those systems and mechanical data to owners and independent repair facilities?

Yes, 3,664, no 628.

Question 5: Constitutional Amendment

Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to change the time period for judicial review of the validity of written petitions from within 100 days from the date of filing to within 100 business days from the date of filing of a written petition in the office of the Secretary of State, with an exception for petitions filed within 30 calendar days before or after a general election?

Yes 2,717, no 1,412.

Question 6: Constitutional Amendment

Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to require that all of the provisions of the Constitution be included in the official printed copies of the Constitution prepared by the Secretary of State?

Yes 3,218, no 964.

Question 7: Constitutional Amendment

Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to remove a provision requiring a circulator of a citizen’s initiative or people’s veto petition to be a resident of Maine and a registered voter in Maine, requirements that have been ruled unconstitutional in federal court?

Yes 1,609, no 2,542.

Question 8: Constitutional Amendment

Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to remove a provision prohibiting a person under guardianship for reasons of mental illness from voting for Governor, Senators and Representatives, which the United States District Court for the District of Maine found violates the United States Constitution and federal law?

Yes 2,323, no 1,874.

