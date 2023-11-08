South Portland had two districts with challengers, and two districts unopposed.

Linda A. Cohen won District 1’s city councilor seat with 4,407 votes while opponent Brendan K. Williams received 2,801 votes. Rachael Coleman won District 2 with 4,200 votes, her opponent Jeffrey McDonald got 2,606 votes.

“I want to thank everyone who supported me with sound advice, pointed questions, and introductions to experienced city government employees, various committee members and volunteers,” Coleman said. “I want to thank everyone who voted for me. I will work hard to represent all South Portland residents and protect our South Portland.”

Unopposed city councilor for District 4 is Steven Riley and he received 5,500 votes. City councilor District 5 was won by unopposed Elyse Tipton with 5,651 votes.

There were two seats open for board of education at-large.

Claire Holman received 3,299 votes, and Jennifer Ryan got 3,525 votes. Eleni Richardson came in with 3,251 votes.

Board of education District 3 was won by Rosemarie DeAngelis with 3,686 votes and Melinda Aloes got 2,911 votes.

“I am thrilled to continue representing South Portland residents, students, and employees in the important work before us in our school community,” DeAngelis said. “Keeping our children safe and secure must be a priority while ensuring quality education for everyone. I commit to that.”

Board of education District 5 was won by unopposed Jennifer Kinney with 5,557 votes.

Ballot question results are below:

Question 1: Citizen Initiative

Do you want to bar some quasi-governmental entities and all consumer-owned electric utilities from taking on more than $1 billion in debt unless they get statewide voter approval?

Yes 4,736, no 3,000.

Question 2: Citizen Initiative

Do you want to ban foreign governments and entities that they own, control, or influence from making campaign contributions or financing communications for or against candidates or ballot questions?

Yes 6,963, no 933.

Question 3: Citizen Initiative

Do you want to create a new power company governed by an elected board to acquire and operate existing for-profit electricity transmission and distribution facilities in Maine?

Yes 3,230, no 4,701.

Question 4: Citizen Initiative

Do you want to require vehicle manufacturers to standardize on-board diagnostic systems and provide remote access to those systems and mechanical data to owners and independent repair facilities?

Yes 6,926, no 978.

Question 5: Constitutional Amendment

Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to change the time period for judicial review of the validity of written petitions from within 100 days from the date of filing to within 100 business days from the date of filing of a written petition in the office of the Secretary of State, with an exception for petitions filed within 30 calendar days before or after a general election?

Yes 5,207, no 2,458.

Question 6: Constitutional Amendment

Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to require that all of the provisions of the Constitution be included in the official printed copies of the Constitution prepared by the Secretary of State?

Yes 6,152, no 1,576.

Question 7: Constitutional Amendment

Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to remove a provision requiring a circulator of a citizen’s initiative or people’s veto petition to be a resident of Maine and a registered voter in Maine, requirements that have been ruled unconstitutional in federal court?

Yes 2,886, no 4,700.

Question 8: Constitutional Amendment

Do you favor amending the Constitution of Maine to remove a provision prohibiting a person under guardianship for reasons of mental illness from voting for Governor, Senators and Representatives, which the United States District Court for the District of Maine found violates the United States Constitution and federal law?

Yes 4,402, no 3,271.

