Every election cycle, we hear complaints about candidate or referendum signs appearing along the roadside having been removed supposedly by people of differing opinion. Again, this time, signs supporting the only Falmouth referendum question have been removed from the public right of way on Route 1. Maine state law states that anyone who “takes, defaces or disturbs” a lawfully-placed temporary sign “commits a civil violation for which a fine of up to $250 may be adjudged.” (Title 23 MRSA, Section 1917-B).

To maintain our democratic principles, we must be open-minded enough to hear and see all sides of an issue. Please let referendum questions be settled in the voting booth and not by theft on our streets.

Leland Hanchett

Falmouth

