Mark Dion was elected mayor on Wednesday morning after a rank-choice runoff.

In the first round of voting reported Tuesday night, Dion was leading with 8,832 votes (38%), followed by Andrew Zarro with 5,897 votes (26%) and Pious Ali with 4,876 (21%). Justin Costa and Dylan Pugh trailed far behind, with 1,757 and 901 votes, respectively.

Related 2023 live statewide and local election results

“I think what the public wanted was to see decisive action with the council,” Dion said after the results were announced at City Hall. ““I hope that in partnership with the Council we can move forward together.”

“I extend my appreciation and utmost respect to the others who ran with me,” he said, calling the election “respectful.”

“It was civil and it’s what this city deserves. I fortunately was the beneficiary of the process.”

The final but unofficial totals showed more than 46% of registered voters in the city cast ballots. Of the nearly 23,000 votes, about 6,100 were absentee.

Advertisement

Rank-choice voting dictates that a candidate must have at least 50% of the vote to win the election. The candidate with the lowest number of votes is eliminated and the second choice votes are redistributed among the remaining candidates.

Dion, 68, came to the race with years of political experience serving on the City Council, stage Legislature and as Cumberland County sheriff. He emphasized public safety and proposed using law enforcement to compel homeless people into shelter while continuing encampment sweeps. Mayor Kate Snyder endorsed Dion as her first choice in the race.

Zarro, 35, is currently on the City Council and came into the race with proposals to build 100 units of transitional housing to address the city’s encampment crisis and 10,000 units of affordable housing. Throughout his campaign, he acknowledged that these are lofty goals. Snyder endorsed Zarro as her second choice.

Ali, 54, is currently the city’s longest serving city councilor, he has sat on the council for nine years and served a term on school board. Ali, who moved to Portland from Ghana more than 20 years ago, has worked as an advocate and educator for immigrants.

Costa, 40, previously served on the school board and then on the City Council before losing his council seat to April Fournier in 2020. He positioned himself as a political outsider who had the experience to come in and take realistic actions to get the city back on track.

Costa acknowledged Tuesday night that it was clear he will not win the election.

“Obviously I’m disappointed personally, but really I remain concerned for the future of the city and the direction we’re going,” he said.

Pugh, 34, entered the race as a political newcomer but held his own in the debates and offered up big ideas about how to help Portland grow sustainably. He was the first to be eliminated and the second choice rankings on ballots that voted for Pugh were redistributed.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: