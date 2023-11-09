Thanksgiving meals

Planning for the 14th annual Thanksgiving dinner for the community is well underway.

The volunteer-prepared meals can be picked up at Mister Bagel on New Portland Road on Thanksgiving Day or can be delivered to residents.

Volunteer Roxanne Moody said last year 133 free meals with 152 pounds of turkey were distributed.

To order a meal, contact Moody at 839-4516 or email trmoody75.rm@gmail.com and leave a message with the number of meals, name, address and phone number. The email subject should be “Thanksgiving dinner.”

For those who need meals delivered, an exact time cannot be promised but deliveries will be made Thanksgiving afternoon.

“We will call you when we are on our way,” Moody said in an announcement. “The expectation is that you will be home.”

Medical loan closet

The town’s Medical Loan Closet and its volunteers offer free loans of health aids to Gorham residents, including wheelchairs, commodes, beds, walkers and crutches.

The closet is located down the hall from Shaw Gym at the Gorham Municipal Center.

To make a request, call Medical Loan Closet volunteers Lois MacDonald at 839-2484 or Gerry Day at 839-3859, or visit the town manager’s office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Free clothes

Mission of Hope Clothes Closet, located at 81 Cressey Road, off Route 25, will be open from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 18.

The closet is open monthly on the first and third Saturdays. For urgent assistance, call 839-3111.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Nov. 14, 1973, that Alice Robie of Robie Street entertained Eunice Tilson of Thomaston for several days.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Nov. 2 that the U.S. public debt was $33,694,310,446,080.58.

