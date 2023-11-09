Anne Simon scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Maine held La Salle to 29.5-percent shooting as it earned its first women’s basketball win of the season Thursday, 58-48 in Philadelphia.

The Black Bears (1-1) allowed only 16 points in the second half and broke the game open with nine straight points starting late in the third quarter, turning a 41-38 lead into a 50-38 advantage.

Maine led 34-32 at halftime.

Adrianna Smith finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds, and Caroline Bornemann added 11 points.

Aryss Macktoon lead La Salle (1-1) with 13 points.

OFFICIATING: South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley said she does not want a critical NCAA review of officiating in the women’s national championship game last April to keep those officials from other prominent assignments, suggesting the Black women had been “thrown under the bus.”

The review found that the officiating during LSU’s 102-85 victory over Iowa was below expectations.

Staley, whose team’s 36-0 run was ended in the Final Four by Iowa, said on social media she hoped the game officials would not be kept from similar games in the future.

“So the independent review was done under anonymity but it is known who the officials were …. all black and brown skinned women,” she posted on X, formerly called Twitter. “Now that they’re thrown under the bus let’s not run them over.”

The NCAA did not release its report, sharing only overall conclusions, and the officials were not publicly identified. The review was sped up by a year after criticism of the LSU-Iowa officiating.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

(20) BAYLOR 96, JOHN BROWN 70: Langston Love matched his career high with 20 points, RayJ Dennis scored 16 points with eight assists, and the Bears (2-0) won their home opener over NAIA team John Brown.

