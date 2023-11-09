Bean supper – Saturday, Nov. 11, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. Beans, coleslaw, hot dogs, American chop suey, bread, pies and beverages. $10, $5 under age 12.
Senior meals – Wednesday, Nov. 15, noon, St. Anne’s Church, 299 Main St., Gorham. Social time at 11:30 a.m. $4 suggested donation.
Free community meal – Wednesday, Nov. 15, 5-6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Face masks and social distancing.
Community Thanksgiving dinner – Thursday, Nov. 23, 6-7:30 p.m., Summit Community Church, 26 Cressey Road, Gorham. Register by Wednesday, Nov. 15, at summitmaine.org/thanksgiving.
